Zelensky and Maloney discuss joint plans on the sidelines of the UNGA
Kyiv • UNN
On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to discuss their immediate joint plans. The head of state wrote about this on his page in X, UNN reports .
Details
I am always glad to meet George Maloney. On the sidelines of the UNGA we agreed on our immediate joint plans
He also thanked Italy for all the decisive steps taken by the G7 during the Italian presidency and its commitment to joint efforts to establish a lasting and just peace.
Recall
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the United States. The parties discussed military assistance, the implementation of the Peace Formula, and the Peace Summit.