Zaporizhzhia suffered an enemy attack: an infrastructure object was damaged, fires are raging in the city
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of October 30, Zaporizhzhia suffered an enemy strike, as a result of which an infrastructure object was damaged. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties, the city was attacked by ballistic missiles and UAVs.
On the night of Thursday, October 30, the city of Zaporizhzhia came under enemy attack. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, informs UNN.
Details
According to him, an infrastructure object was damaged as a result of the shelling.
According to preliminary information, there were no casualties
Meanwhile, local public pages report that within 10 minutes, about 4 Iskander-M ballistic missiles "hit" Zaporizhzhia, and the city is also being attacked by UAVs. Many fires are reported.
Recall
On Wednesday evening, October 29, the enemy launched attacks on the Bilenkivska community of Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of the enemy attack, two people were injured - a man and a woman.
