Zaporizhzhia suffered an enemy attack: an infrastructure object was damaged, fires are raging in the city

On the night of Thursday, October 30, the city of Zaporizhzhia came under enemy attack. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, an infrastructure object was damaged as a result of the shelling.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties - Fedorov wrote.

Meanwhile, local public pages report that within 10 minutes, about 4 Iskander-M ballistic missiles "hit" Zaporizhzhia, and the city is also being attacked by UAVs. Many fires are reported.

Recall

On Wednesday evening, October 29, the enemy launched attacks on the Bilenkivska community of Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of the enemy attack, two people were injured - a man and a woman.

Nearly 2,000 people in Zaporizhzhia without electricity due to Russian attack