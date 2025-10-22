Nearly 2,000 people in Zaporizhzhia without electricity due to Russian attack

After the night shelling of Zaporizhzhia on Wednesday, October 22, about 2,000 people were left without electricity. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov, as transmitted by UNN.

Due to the night enemy attack, almost 2,000 people are without electricity. - he reported.

According to Fedorov, work to eliminate the consequences will begin as soon as the security situation allows.

