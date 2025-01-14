Zaporizhzhia region suffered almost 200 enemy attacks per day: what is known

Enemy forces continue to intensify their attacks in Zaporizhzhia region. During the day, 196 attacks were recorded on 12 settlements in the region. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

Details

Enemy aircraft conducted 4 strikes on Stepnohirsk and Kamianske. 93 drones of various types actively attacked Lobkove, Gulyaypole, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, as well as several other localities, including Novoandriivka and Olhivske. Multiple rocket launchers shelled Novodarivka, conducting 4 attacks.

In addition, the enemy's artillery made 95 attacks, shelling the territories of a number of villages and towns.

The destruction damaged residential buildings and infrastructure. Fortunately, no civilians were injured or wounded.

The enemy continues to attack Zaporizhzhya region: 412 attacks on 14 settlements, there are wounded