Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
The enemy continues to attack Zaporizhzhya region: 412 attacks on 14 settlements, there are wounded

The enemy continues to attack Zaporizhzhya region: 412 attacks on 14 settlements, there are wounded

 • 26615 views

Enemy troops conducted 412 attacks in Zaporizhzhia region, including air strikes, drone attacks and artillery shelling. 27 buildings were damaged and two people were wounded in Zaporizhzhia.

Over the past day, enemy forces have struck 412 times at 14 localities in Zaporizhzhia region.  Unfortunately, there are victims. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

Details

According to the information, an air strike was recorded in Temyrivka. At the same time, drones of various types attacked Zaporizhzhia, Lobkove, Hulyaypole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Novodarivka and Olhivske. Rocket artillery shelled Novodanylivka, Mykilske and Mala Tokmachka. 

More than 150 artillery attacks were made on the communities of Stepnohirsk, Lobkove, Gulyaypole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Novodarivka, Robotyne and Olhivske. 

Damage was recorded in 27 residential buildings and infrastructure facilities. A man and a woman were wounded in Zaporizhzhia as a result of the aggression committed by hostile forces.

In Zaporizhzhia, as a result of a drone attack, the condition of the victims is assessed as moderate12.01.25, 23:05 • 67314 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

