The enemy continues to attack Zaporizhzhya region: 412 attacks on 14 settlements, there are wounded

Over the past day, enemy forces have struck 412 times at 14 localities in Zaporizhzhia region. Unfortunately, there are victims. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

Details

According to the information, an air strike was recorded in Temyrivka. At the same time, drones of various types attacked Zaporizhzhia, Lobkove, Hulyaypole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Novodarivka and Olhivske. Rocket artillery shelled Novodanylivka, Mykilske and Mala Tokmachka.

More than 150 artillery attacks were made on the communities of Stepnohirsk, Lobkove, Gulyaypole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Novodarivka, Robotyne and Olhivske.

Damage was recorded in 27 residential buildings and infrastructure facilities. A man and a woman were wounded in Zaporizhzhia as a result of the aggression committed by hostile forces.

In Zaporizhzhia, as a result of a drone attack, the condition of the victims is assessed as moderate