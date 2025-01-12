In Zaporizhzhia, as a result of a drone attack, the condition of the victims is assessed as moderate

In Zaporizhzhia, the consequences of another enemy attack that harmed civilians were discovered. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

Details

According to the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA, medics are providing assistance to victims with blast injuries and limb injuries.

Doctors characterize the condition of the man and woman who were among the victims as moderate.

Recall

Terrorist troops attacked Zaporizhzhia with a drone around 19:30, setting a private house on fire. Two people were injured and taken to the hospital.

Russian army strikes in Zaporizhzhia: a house catches fire, there are victims