In Zaporizhzhia, as a result of a drone attack, the condition of the victims is assessed as moderate

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 14263 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 138571 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 122567 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 130598 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 131205 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 166008 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109805 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 160080 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104325 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113900 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 72973 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124442 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 122908 views

03:20 PM • 122908 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 67730 views

06:08 PM • 67730 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

06:35 PM • 82185 views

06:35 PM • 82185 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 138597 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 138597 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 166026 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 166026 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 160097 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 188065 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 177408 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 177408 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 122908 views

03:20 PM • 122908 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124440 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 141033 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132823 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132823 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 150212 views
In Zaporizhzhia, as a result of a drone attack, the condition of the victims is assessed as moderate

In Zaporizhzhia, as a result of a drone attack, the condition of the victims is assessed as moderate

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 67314 views

A Russian drone attacked Zaporizhzhia around 19:30, setting a private house on fire. Two people received blast injuries and limb injuries, their condition is assessed as moderate.

In Zaporizhzhia, the consequences of another enemy attack that harmed civilians were discovered. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

Details

According to the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA, medics are providing assistance to victims with blast injuries and limb injuries.

Doctors characterize the condition of the man and woman who were among the victims as moderate.

Recall

Terrorist troops attacked Zaporizhzhia with a drone around 19:30, setting a private house on fire. Two people were injured and taken to the hospital.

Russian army strikes in Zaporizhzhia: a house catches fire, there are victims12.01.25, 20:27 • 38997 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

