Russian army strikes in Zaporizhzhia: a house catches fire, there are victims

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 32962 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 143066 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 124978 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 132775 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 132648 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 168642 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110224 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162233 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104388 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113926 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 85538 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 127673 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 126273 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 82438 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 97119 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 143066 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 168643 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 162233 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190078 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 179362 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 126273 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 127673 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142075 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 133785 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151048 views
Russian army strikes in Zaporizhzhia: a house catches fire, there are victims

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38998 views

Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia with a drone at around 19:30, setting a private house on fire. Two people were injured and taken to the hospital.

Today, on January 12, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia from a drone, setting a private house on fire. Two people were injured. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details [1

According to Fedorov, explosions were heard in the region around 19:30 due to a UAV attack. 

"A private house in Zaporizhzhia caught fire because of an enemy drone," Fedorov wrote. 

According to him, two people were injured as a result of the enemy strike.  Both medics have been taken to hospital.

Addendum 

Russian troops conducted 334 attacks on localities in Zaporizhzhia region yesterday, January 11, using drones, artillery and multiple rocket launchers. One person was killed, four were wounded and 25 objects were damaged.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

