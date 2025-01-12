Russian army strikes in Zaporizhzhia: a house catches fire, there are victims

Today, on January 12, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia from a drone, setting a private house on fire. Two people were injured. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details [1

According to Fedorov, explosions were heard in the region around 19:30 due to a UAV attack.

"A private house in Zaporizhzhia caught fire because of an enemy drone," Fedorov wrote.

According to him, two people were injured as a result of the enemy strike. Both medics have been taken to hospital.

Addendum

Russian troops conducted 334 attacks on localities in Zaporizhzhia region yesterday, January 11, using drones, artillery and multiple rocket launchers. One person was killed, four were wounded and 25 objects were damaged.