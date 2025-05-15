The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has been relying on a single power line for a week due to damage – IAEA

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which has been under Russian occupation since 2022, has been relying on a single power line for power supply for more than a week. This was reported by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), reports UNN.

Details

As IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi noted, the 330 kilovolt (kV) backup power line of the Zaporizhzhia NPP was disconnected on May 7. After that, the station is completely dependent on a single operating 750 kV line.

The IAEA also reported that the damage occurred in territory controlled by Ukraine, some distance from the station, and that the Ukrainian power grid operator is currently unable to carry out repairs due to active hostilities in the area.

In addition, it is noted that the six reactors of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which were stopped in 2022, need external power to cool the fuel and minimize the risk of an accident.

Let us remind you

Russian occupiers deprived of their liberty at least 13 employees of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Also, the invaders continue to use the Zaporizhzhia NPP as a military facility.

At the same time, Ukraine is not able to carry out a proper investigation of operational events at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. This is due to the lack of complete information.