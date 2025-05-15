The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has been relying on a single power line for a week due to damage – IAEA

$41.540.04
Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin
10:49 AM • 11049 views

Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin

10:37 AM • 23381 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

09:17 AM • 25132 views

Zelenskyy arrives in Ankara

May 15, 06:00 AM • 49932 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 126740 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 126453 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 239976 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 101708 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 70767 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

May 14, 12:09 PM • 188284 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

ISW: Russia demands that NATO abandon its open door policy for Ukraine and establish a proxy government in Kyiv

May 15, 02:38 AM • 138462 views

There are no Russian ships in the Black and Azov Seas, but there is a threat in the Mediterranean - Navy

May 15, 03:36 AM • 62855 views

Explosions rang out in a number of regional centers of Ukraine on May 15

May 15, 04:23 AM • 117673 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

May 15, 05:19 AM • 86501 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

07:51 AM • 25716 views
“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 121452 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 188610 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 239977 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

May 14, 12:09 PM • 188285 views

May 14, 12:09 PM • 188285 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

May 14, 09:23 AM • 203541 views
Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

07:51 AM • 26273 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

May 15, 05:19 AM • 87054 views

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 61196 views

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

May 14, 11:12 AM • 82178 views

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

May 14, 09:18 AM • 91652 views
The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has been relying on a single power line for a week due to damage – IAEA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 822 views

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, under occupation since 2022, has been powered by a single power line for over a week. The backup line was disconnected on May 7, and repairs are impossible due to ongoing hostilities.

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has been relying on a single power line for a week due to damage – IAEA

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which has been under Russian occupation since 2022, has been relying on a single power line for power supply for more than a week. This was reported by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), reports UNN.

Details

As IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi noted, the 330 kilovolt (kV) backup power line of the Zaporizhzhia NPP was disconnected on May 7. After that, the station is completely dependent on a single operating 750 kV line.

The IAEA also reported that the damage occurred in territory controlled by Ukraine, some distance from the station, and that the Ukrainian power grid operator is currently unable to carry out repairs due to active hostilities in the area.

In addition, it is noted that the six reactors of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which were stopped in 2022, need external power to cool the fuel and minimize the risk of an accident.

Let us remind you

Russian occupiers deprived of their liberty at least 13 employees of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Also, the invaders continue to use the Zaporizhzhia NPP as a military facility.

At the same time, Ukraine is not able to carry out a proper investigation of operational events at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. This is due to the lack of complete information.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWarNews of the World
Rafael Grossi
International Atomic Energy Agency
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Ukraine
