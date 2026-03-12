Zaporizhzhia is again under enemy attack, social media reports power outages

The Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia, smoke is rising over the city, and social media reports power outages, UNN reports.

The enemy has once again struck Zaporizhzhia. Smoke is rising over the city. Services are conducting an inspection. - reported Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

According to him, there are no casualties reported so far.

Additionally

Social media reported that power outages began in Zaporizhzhia after the Russian attack.

12 injured from Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, including four children