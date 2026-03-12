Zaporizhzhia is again under enemy attack, social media reports power outages
Kyiv • UNN
The occupiers struck Zaporizhzhia, causing smoke to rise over the city. The attack resulted in power problems, and there are currently no casualties.
The Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia, smoke is rising over the city, and social media reports power outages, UNN reports.
The enemy has once again struck Zaporizhzhia. Smoke is rising over the city. Services are conducting an inspection.
According to him, there are no casualties reported so far.
Additionally
Social media reported that power outages began in Zaporizhzhia after the Russian attack.
