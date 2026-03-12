Zaporizhzhia is again under enemy attack, social media reports power outages

$43.980.1150.930.10
ukenru
Exclusive
04:05 PM • 1564 views
Ukraine to introduce Romanian Language Day, to be celebrated on August 31
03:30 PM • 5114 views
The Cabinet of Ministers will pay UAH 1,500 to millions of Ukrainians and introduce cashback for fuel
Exclusive
03:26 PM • 9404 views
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
02:55 PM • 7210 views
Romania and Ukraine are building two new power lines for energy security
02:27 PM • 9054 views
Ukraine and Romania will jointly produce drones – Nicușor Dan
Exclusive
01:11 PM • 10830 views
Where do dogs most often pick up parasites and how to protect them - a veterinarian's comment
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 20112 views
Lawyer called for review of rules for companies' access to Defence City special regime
Exclusive
March 12, 09:02 AM • 38624 views
SBU hit one of the largest oil hubs in southern Russia - the Tikhoretsk oil pumping stationVideo
Exclusive
March 12, 07:14 AM • 48348 views
Ukrainians cancel planned trips - where else can they go on vacation?
Exclusive
March 11, 07:47 PM • 57909 views
Threats of oil at $200 per barrel - what fuel prices should Ukrainians prepare for
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+11°
1.4m/s
49%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Kharkiv and the region suffered a night drone attack from Russia, the enemy repeatedly struck rescuersPhotoMarch 12, 07:59 AM • 42302 views
Vegetables on the windowsill - what can be grown and when to plantMarch 12, 09:55 AM • 40849 views
How the land scheme under the Odrex clinic hits the pocket of every Odesa residentPhoto11:29 AM • 35765 views
Nicole Kidman commented on her breakup with Keith Urban for the first time12:00 PM • 19076 views
Budapest names condition for return of money seized from Ukrainian collectors12:32 PM • 28999 views
Publications
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
Exclusive
03:26 PM • 9396 views
Safe assets - why gold is considered the main one and what other tools investors use01:41 PM • 10024 views
Work in 2026: where to look for vacancies and what has changed in the labor market01:32 PM • 10072 views
How the land scheme under the Odrex clinic hits the pocket of every Odesa residentPhoto11:29 AM • 35827 views
Vegetables on the windowsill - what can be grown and when to plantMarch 12, 09:55 AM • 40910 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Ruslan Kravchenko
Yulia Svyrydenko
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
Romania
United States
Iran
Switzerland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ozzy Osbourne's son named his newborn daughter after his legendary fatherVideo02:36 PM • 4172 views
Forbes named the world's richest celebrity - Steven Spielberg topped the ranking02:24 PM • 4392 views
Nicole Kidman commented on her breakup with Keith Urban for the first time12:00 PM • 19128 views
Michael Jackson's legendary mother seen in public for the first time in a long whileMarch 11, 11:05 PM • 45351 views
Chuck Norris's Birthday: Top Films of the Cult Action StarVideoMarch 11, 05:32 PM • 33758 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Film
Gold

Zaporizhzhia is again under enemy attack, social media reports power outages

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1664 views

The occupiers struck Zaporizhzhia, causing smoke to rise over the city. The attack resulted in power problems, and there are currently no casualties.

Zaporizhzhia is again under enemy attack, social media reports power outages

The Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia, smoke is rising over the city, and social media reports power outages, UNN reports.

The enemy has once again struck Zaporizhzhia. Smoke is rising over the city. Services are conducting an inspection.

- reported Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

According to him, there are no casualties reported so far.

Additionally

Social media reported that power outages began in Zaporizhzhia after the Russian attack.

12 injured from Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, including four children12.03.26, 09:30 • 3398 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Social network
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Zaporizhzhia