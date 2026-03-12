12 injured from Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, including four children
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the enemy shelling that occurred on the afternoon of March 11, 12 people received injuries of varying severity, 8 of whom are in medical facilities. Among the injured are four children.
Psychologists of the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 8 people, including 4 children.
Addition
On March 11, Russian troops launched an airstrike on Zaporizhzhia.
As a result of the shelling, a private house was damaged and a fire broke out in an open area - the fire was extinguished. Also, 6 apartment buildings and 9 private houses were damaged by the blast wave.