12 injured from Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, including four children

Exclusive
07:14 AM • 8224 views
Ukrainians cancel planned trips - where else can they go on vacation?
Exclusive
March 11, 07:47 PM • 23465 views
Threats of oil at $200 per barrel - what fuel prices should Ukrainians prepare for
March 11, 03:03 PM • 41147 views
Inflation accelerated to 7.6% - how much food and fuel prices increasedPhoto
March 11, 02:45 PM • 42344 views
Naftogaz: Russia is attacking oil infrastructure in the south for the second day, the reason is obvious - blocking supplies of non-Russian oil to Europe
Exclusive
March 11, 01:06 PM • 36498 views
Stories of former patients of the Odrex clinic that most impressed StopOdrex activists
Exclusive
March 11, 12:47 PM • 40412 views
NACP will check the lifestyle of Deputy Head of Customs Suvorov, if a corresponding request is made
March 11, 09:10 AM • 36011 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonmentPhotoVideo
March 11, 08:06 AM • 39401 views
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
March 11, 07:44 AM • 35059 views
EU has a plan to support Ukraine even if Hungary continues to block a €90 billion loan - Politico
Exclusive
March 10, 05:36 PM • 45265 views
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
Popular news
Steve Witkoff confirmed another meeting with the Russian delegation in FloridaMarch 11, 10:54 PM • 26287 views
Michael Jackson's legendary mother seen in public for the first time in a long whileMarch 11, 11:05 PM • 27702 views
The defeat of Russian diplomacy and the reliance on terror became the main outcome of the year after the peace initiatives in Jeddah – SybihaMarch 11, 11:20 PM • 19108 views
Iranian hackers claimed to have carried out a large-scale cyberattack on the American medical company StrykerMarch 12, 12:00 AM • 8686 views
Six ships attacked in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz, one sailor killed05:41 AM • 19915 views
Publications
Where to go for the weekend: top 10 interesting locations in Zhytomyr region for a short tripPhotoMarch 11, 04:24 PM • 31340 views
Conflict in the Middle East could create a grain surplus in Ukraine - expertMarch 11, 01:32 PM • 36271 views
Fuel prices are soaring in Europe, while in Ukraine, the increase is still more moderateMarch 11, 01:14 PM • 40257 views
NABU and SAP want more powers and less control, despite obvious risks and increased costsMarch 11, 09:01 AM • 71466 views
Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costsMarch 10, 03:46 PM • 76950 views
UNN Lite
Michael Jackson's legendary mother seen in public for the first time in a long whileMarch 11, 11:05 PM • 27677 views
Chuck Norris's Birthday: Top Films of the Cult Action StarVideoMarch 11, 05:32 PM • 19317 views
Vitaliy Kozlovsky temporarily halted concerts due to illness: what happened to the artistMarch 11, 03:51 PM • 19111 views
Mickey Rourke evicted from rented house in Los Angeles after court decisionMarch 11, 02:04 PM • 21167 views
"After this interview, I stopped respecting her": Ivo Bobul sharply responded to Sandulesa's scandalous statementsMarch 11, 11:55 AM • 33406 views
12 injured from Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, including four children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1476 views

As a result of the air strike on March 11, 12 people were injured, including four children. 15 houses were damaged, psychologists and rescuers worked on the scene.

12 injured from Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, including four children

Already 12 injured as a result of the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia, including 4 children, writes UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service.

As a result of the enemy shelling that occurred on the afternoon of March 11, 12 people received injuries of varying severity, 8 of whom are in medical facilities. Among the injured are four children.

- reported the State Emergency Service.

Psychologists of the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 8 people, including 4 children.

Addition

On March 11, Russian troops launched an airstrike on Zaporizhzhia.

As a result of the shelling, a private house was damaged and a fire broke out in an open area - the fire was extinguished. Also, 6 apartment buildings and 9 private houses were damaged by the blast wave.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Real estate
War in Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia