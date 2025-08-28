YouTube channel of scandalous collaborator producer Bardash blocked in Ukraine

Access to the YouTube channel of Yuriy Bardash, a producer and singer who was sanctioned by the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), has been blocked in Ukraine. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, writes UNN.

Details

According to the NSDC, after the start of the full-scale war, Bardash openly supported Russian aggression and spread narratives consistent with Russian propaganda. Due to this, sanctions were applied against him, approved by the relevant Presidential Decree.

The decision to block access to the platform is part of a broader state policy to combat disinformation and protect national security during the war. Bardash actively used social networks to publish materials that, according to experts, could influence public opinion in Ukraine in favor of the aggressor.

For reference

Yuriy Bardash is a Ukrainian music producer, choreographer, and singer, known for his work with the bands Quest Pistols, "Griby", "Nervy", and his solo project YOURA. After the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Bardash moved to Russia, where he obtained citizenship and began actively supporting Russian aggression.

After moving to Russia, Bardash actively spread pro-Russian narratives through his Telegram channel, calling for the capture of Kyiv and Kharkiv. The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) announced suspicion against him under four articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

In April 2025, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on imposing sanctions against Bardash. These sanctions include asset blocking, deprivation of state awards, and other forms of recognition.

Fake news about "strict checks" of Ukrainians at the Polish border: CPD exposed another Russian information attack