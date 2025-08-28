YouTube channel of scandalous collaborator producer Bardash blocked in Ukraine

$41.320.08
47.880.39
ukenru
Exclusive
07:27 AM • 13612 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
06:36 AM • 26753 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles were neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
04:08 AM • 33951 views
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM • 67775 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 47857 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Exclusive
August 27, 03:38 PM • 65855 views
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
August 27, 12:47 PM • 168057 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
August 27, 12:29 PM • 88859 views
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
August 27, 12:09 PM • 54179 views
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown
August 27, 11:13 AM • 67014 views
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
2.5m/s
44%
754mm
Popular news
Xi Jinping carried out the largest "purge" among PRC generals in half a centuryAugust 27, 11:52 PM • 29210 views
Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: four dead, dozens wounded, including children, numerous fires and destructionAugust 28, 12:34 AM • 45567 views
Unknown drones attacked Russian oil refineries: what is knownVideoAugust 28, 01:25 AM • 37882 views
Shopping mall and Nova Anglia residential complex damaged in central Kyiv due to Russian attack: detailsAugust 28, 03:16 AM • 20972 views
Russian night attack on Kyiv killed 10 people - KMVAPhoto06:40 AM • 18565 views
Publications
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM • 90165 views
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishmentAugust 27, 03:01 PM • 91983 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to knowAugust 27, 12:47 PM • 168045 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tipsAugust 27, 07:35 AM • 156916 views
Laws on Defence City sent to the President for signature: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 101198 views
Actual people
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Warren Buffett
Bill Gates
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Vinnytsia Oblast
Darnytskyi District
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 63870 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 96982 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 100276 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 97454 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 130686 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Shahed-136
Kh-101
The New York Times
ChatGPT

YouTube channel of scandalous collaborator producer Bardash blocked in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 358 views

Access to Yuriy Bardash's YouTube channel, which supported Russian aggression, has been blocked in Ukraine. This decision is part of the fight against disinformation and the protection of national security.

YouTube channel of scandalous collaborator producer Bardash blocked in Ukraine

Access to the YouTube channel of Yuriy Bardash, a producer and singer who was sanctioned by the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), has been blocked in Ukraine. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, writes UNN.

Details

According to the NSDC, after the start of the full-scale war, Bardash openly supported Russian aggression and spread narratives consistent with Russian propaganda. Due to this, sanctions were applied against him, approved by the relevant Presidential Decree.

The decision to block access to the platform is part of a broader state policy to combat disinformation and protect national security during the war. Bardash actively used social networks to publish materials that, according to experts, could influence public opinion in Ukraine in favor of the aggressor.

For reference

Yuriy Bardash is a Ukrainian music producer, choreographer, and singer, known for his work with the bands Quest Pistols, "Griby", "Nervy", and his solo project YOURA. After the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Bardash moved to Russia, where he obtained citizenship and began actively supporting Russian aggression.

After moving to Russia, Bardash actively spread pro-Russian narratives through his Telegram channel, calling for the capture of Kyiv and Kharkiv. The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) announced suspicion against him under four articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

In April 2025, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on imposing sanctions against Bardash. These sanctions include asset blocking, deprivation of state awards, and other forms of recognition.

Fake news about "strict checks" of Ukrainians at the Polish border: CPD exposed another Russian information attack8/27/25, 5:30 PM • 3530 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Telegram
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
YouTube
Kyiv
Kharkiv