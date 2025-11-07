Ukraine's Financial Giants: Five State-Owned Enterprises Among Top Earners in Q3 2025

The analytical platform YouControl has published up-to-date financial data of Ukrainian enterprises for the third quarter of 2025. 61,387 companies submitted their reports, and among the leaders in revenue are five state-owned enterprises. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Top 10 companies by revenue in Q3 2025:

D.TRADING – UAH 197.7 billion (+36.1% compared to Q3 2024) Energoatom – UAH 173.9 billion (+33.4%) Naftogaz Trading – UAH 90.2 billion (+17.1%) DL SOLUTION – UAH 84.0 billion (+33.8%) Ukrenergo – UAH 76.9 billion (+6.3%) Silpo-Food – UAH 75.9 billion (+13.8%) Donbas PTP – UAH 75.2 billion (previous period data unavailable) Ukrnafta – UAH 72.7 billion (–5.4%) Kernel-Trade – UAH 72.4 billion (+13.1%) Ukrzaliznytsia – UAH 66.0 billion (–15.4%)

The data is available in the YouControl system and via the YouScore API, which allows for prompt analysis of companies' financial dynamics and tracking changes in the profitability of sectors of the Ukrainian economy.

