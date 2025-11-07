ukenru
November 8 in Ukraine – large-scale power outages: restrictions will be in effect in all regions – Ukrenergo
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedure
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
Trump stated that there is significant progress in ending the war in Ukraine
Publications
Exclusives
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedure
Potatoes in a new way: 5 unusual dishes that will surprise you with their taste
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Ukraine's Financial Giants: Five State-Owned Enterprises Among Top Earners in Q3 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 612 views

The YouControl platform has published financial data of Ukrainian enterprises for Q3 2025. 61,387 companies submitted their reports, with five state-owned enterprises among the top earners.

Ukraine's Financial Giants: Five State-Owned Enterprises Among Top Earners in Q3 2025

The analytical platform YouControl has published up-to-date financial data of Ukrainian enterprises for the third quarter of 2025. 61,387 companies submitted their reports, and among the leaders in revenue are five state-owned enterprises. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Top 10 companies by revenue in Q3 2025:

  1. D.TRADING – UAH 197.7 billion (+36.1% compared to Q3 2024)
    1. Energoatom – UAH 173.9 billion (+33.4%)
      1. Naftogaz Trading – UAH 90.2 billion (+17.1%)
        1. DL SOLUTION – UAH 84.0 billion (+33.8%)
          1. Ukrenergo – UAH 76.9 billion (+6.3%)
            1. Silpo-Food – UAH 75.9 billion (+13.8%)
              1. Donbas PTP – UAH 75.2 billion (previous period data unavailable)
                1. Ukrnafta – UAH 72.7 billion (–5.4%)
                  1. Kernel-Trade – UAH 72.4 billion (+13.1%)
                    1. Ukrzaliznytsia – UAH 66.0 billion (–15.4%)

                      The data is available in the YouControl system and via the YouScore API, which allows for prompt analysis of companies' financial dynamics and tracking changes in the profitability of sectors of the Ukrainian economy.

                      Rada proposed to create a "drop register": what is envisioned28.10.25, 15:36 • 2606 views

                      Stepan Haftko

