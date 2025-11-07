Ukraine's Financial Giants: Five State-Owned Enterprises Among Top Earners in Q3 2025
Kyiv • UNN
The YouControl platform has published financial data of Ukrainian enterprises for Q3 2025. 61,387 companies submitted their reports, with five state-owned enterprises among the top earners.
Details
Top 10 companies by revenue in Q3 2025:
- D.TRADING – UAH 197.7 billion (+36.1% compared to Q3 2024)
- Energoatom – UAH 173.9 billion (+33.4%)
- Naftogaz Trading – UAH 90.2 billion (+17.1%)
- DL SOLUTION – UAH 84.0 billion (+33.8%)
- Ukrenergo – UAH 76.9 billion (+6.3%)
- Silpo-Food – UAH 75.9 billion (+13.8%)
- Donbas PTP – UAH 75.2 billion (previous period data unavailable)
- Ukrnafta – UAH 72.7 billion (–5.4%)
- Kernel-Trade – UAH 72.4 billion (+13.1%)
- Ukrzaliznytsia – UAH 66.0 billion (–15.4%)
The data is available in the YouControl system and via the YouScore API, which allows for prompt analysis of companies' financial dynamics and tracking changes in the profitability of sectors of the Ukrainian economy.
