Rada proposed to create a "drop register": what is envisioned

Draft law No. 14161, which, according to one of its initiators, aims to create a "register of drops," has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada, UNN reports with reference to the parliament's website and People's Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak from the financial committee.

Today, together with colleagues, we submitted a draft law on the "register of drops." - Zhelezniak wrote on social media.

He called it a "very important initiative" that had been developed for over a year together with the National Bank, the committee, and experts from the Temporary Special Commission.

"Unfortunately, up to UAH 200 billion currently passes through the drop system, and budget losses amount to tens of billions. But most importantly, it has become the main 'financial artery' through which illegal alcohol, gambling, and tobacco are paid for. Moreover, 'drops' are increasingly used by outright criminals: from call centers to drug trafficking," Zhelezniak said.

According to the MP, the project provides for:

the creation by the NBU of a register of persons whose operations are subject to enhanced control;

banks and other payment service providers will enter identified drops and enterprises that used miscoding into this register;

such persons will be subject to limits on payment transactions established by the NBU and restrictions on the number of cards (only for individuals);

banks and other payment service providers will be obliged to regularly check the presence of their clients in such a register.

"Despite the myths, we deliberately chose a very conservative version for the first reading. No accounts will be closed immediately. On the contrary, it will help people get information that their card is being used by criminals. And for everyone else, it is an opportunity to move away from general restrictions on the same p2p, to a more targeted approach by banks specifically for clients who have fallen into such a risk," Zhelezniak said.

"The adoption of the draft law will establish the legal framework for the creation by the National Bank of Ukraine of a register as a tool to reduce cases of malicious use of payment infrastructure in activities that do not comply with legal requirements," the explanatory note to the draft law states.

