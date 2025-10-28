Rada proposed to create a "drop register": what is envisioned

$42.070.07
10:50 AM
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Exclusive
09:42 AM
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
09:30 AM
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
09:24 AM
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
Exclusive
09:16 AM
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
Exclusive
October 28, 08:00 AM
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
October 28, 07:39 AM
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
October 28, 07:00 AM
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhoto
October 28, 06:38 AM
Hungary wants to form an alliance of Ukraine skeptics in the EU with the Czech Republic and Slovakia - Politico
Exclusive
October 27, 02:34 PM
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies VIDEOVideo
Dutch Foreign Minister in Kyiv today with promise of maximum support
October 28, 07:51 AM
Jessica Alba publicly showed off her new "Top Gun" boyfriend on Instagram
October 28, 08:22 AM
"AAL Group Effect": experts demand more thorough checks of companies working with sensitive information for ties to the Russian Federation
09:50 AM
Two children tragically died in Mykolaiv: their mother left them alone in the apartment for half a day - police
10:32 AM
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: embezzlement of state lands and millions from a "shadow harvest." Part 2
12:22 PM
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: embezzlement of state lands and millions from a "shadow harvest." Part 2
12:22 PM
"AAL Group Effect": experts demand more thorough checks of companies working with sensitive information for ties to the Russian Federation
09:50 AM
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
09:42 AM
Exclusive
09:42 AM • 23768 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
October 28, 07:39 AM
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flares
October 28, 07:00 AM
Avril Lavigne's former Malibu estate is for sale for $14.5 million
01:18 PM
Kourtney Kardashian introduces lollipops for vaginal health
12:53 PM
Jessica Alba publicly showed off her new "Top Gun" boyfriend on Instagram
October 28, 08:22 AM
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
October 28, 07:39 AM
Britney Spears' ex-husband released a book and says the singer needs help
October 27, 07:31 PM
Rada proposed to create a "drop register": what is envisioned

Kyiv • UNN

 • 794 views

The Verkhovna Rada registered draft law No. 14161, which provides for the creation of a drop register for enhanced control over financial transactions. This initiative is aimed at combating illegal money circulation, which amounts to UAH 200 billion, and reducing the use of payment infrastructure by criminals.

Rada proposed to create a "drop register": what is envisioned

Draft law No. 14161, which, according to one of its initiators, aims to create a "register of drops," has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada, UNN reports with reference to the parliament's website and People's Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak from the financial committee.

Today, together with colleagues, we submitted a draft law on the "register of drops."

- Zhelezniak wrote on social media.

He called it a "very important initiative" that had been developed for over a year together with the National Bank, the committee, and experts from the Temporary Special Commission.

"Unfortunately, up to UAH 200 billion currently passes through the drop system, and budget losses amount to tens of billions. But most importantly, it has become the main 'financial artery' through which illegal alcohol, gambling, and tobacco are paid for. Moreover, 'drops' are increasingly used by outright criminals: from call centers to drug trafficking," Zhelezniak said.

According to the MP, the project provides for:

  • the creation by the NBU of a register of persons whose operations are subject to enhanced control;
    • banks and other payment service providers will enter identified drops and enterprises that used miscoding into this register;
      • such persons will be subject to limits on payment transactions established by the NBU and restrictions on the number of cards (only for individuals);
        • banks and other payment service providers will be obliged to regularly check the presence of their clients in such a register.

          "Despite the myths, we deliberately chose a very conservative version for the first reading. No accounts will be closed immediately. On the contrary, it will help people get information that their card is being used by criminals. And for everyone else, it is an opportunity to move away from general restrictions on the same p2p, to a more targeted approach by banks specifically for clients who have fallen into such a risk," Zhelezniak said.

          "The adoption of the draft law will establish the legal framework for the creation by the National Bank of Ukraine of a register as a tool to reduce cases of malicious use of payment infrastructure in activities that do not comply with legal requirements," the explanatory note to the draft law states.

          NBU reveals conditions for lifting the 150 thousand limit on card transfers13.02.25, 18:08 • 39977 views

          Julia Shramko

