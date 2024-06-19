"You will win with this!" - coin of the rebuilder of Athos presented in Kyiv

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 1162 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 10733 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 20722 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 161781 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 154329 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 164607 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 213763 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 247563 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153340 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371216 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 101667 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 146382 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 134427 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 40773 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 58838 views
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 13761 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 14884 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 18855 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 19898 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 41094 views
"You will win with this!" - coin of the rebuilder of Athos presented in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12566 views

The coin of the restorer of Athos is presented in Kyiv.

"You will win with this!" - coin of the rebuilder of Athos presented in Kyiv

A limited edition of numbered coins with the Archangel Michael was issued as a token of gratitude to everyone who helps rebuild the first Ukrainian-language Monastery of the Holy Archangels on Athos.

"This is not only a contribution to the reconstruction, it is a connection between everyone and the Holy Mountain of Athos, no matter where you are in the world!" said Denis Rudenko, head of the reconstruction of the Ukrainian center on Mount Athos.

All coins are numbered from 001 to 991, issued in a limited edition to mark the first mention of this Shrine in chronicles in 991.

A coin with a face value* of EUR 1,000 and the opportunity to choose your own unique (lucky) number will be given to everyone who makes a charitable contribution to the restoration and revival of the Shrine from EUR 250. This stage of the collection is aimed at rebuilding the central part of the church, where the monks will live and serve. The coin depicts powerful Christian symbols such as the "Christogram" that appeared in the sky to the ruler Constantine in a crucial case and decisive battle, the "NIKA" symbol - a symbol of victory in life or as a talisman of the "Archangel Michael" - a warrior of light, a protector from bad weather and troubles.

"By this you shall overcome!" (Latin: hoc vince) - this is how Christ appeared to Constantine in a dream and ordered him to put these letters as Christograms on the flags, and later, after the victory, they appeared on the coins of the Byzantine Empire. By contributing to the restoration, you not only help the revival of the Shrine, you contribute to the spiritual victory of Ukraine, and both the ruler Constantine and we will defeat the enemy! Hoc vince! This is how we will win!"

The organizers also provide various kinds of gratitude for different contributions to the reconstruction. For example, for a donation of 100 euros, a stone engraved with an Athos stone is given, or for a donation of 500 euros, a unique set of 3 keys from Athos, which are carved one into the other like the roof of the temple. For larger contributions of 1000 euros, a patron receives a brick of the rebuilder or from 1500 euros - the Great Key of the rebuilder of Athos, which is held by the President of Ukraine and the Metropolitan. Also, each patron can add his or her family name to the Holy Mountain by planting a Laurel or Olive tree (for a contribution of €5000 or more) or receive a personalized brick, one of which will be mounted in the wall of the Ukrainian center, and the other with the patron's name will be at home (from €10 thousand).

Every conscious person can make any contribution from the heart to this very important cause by using the QR code or the MonoBank link below. The Organizing Committee is sincerely grateful for every hryvnia you contribute to the restoration of the Shrine.

https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2tv4JqMDMj

For reference.

For suggestions and advanced assistance, please contact us on Telegram @rudenkoD or via the contacts on the website: www.velykodniyzbir-Afon.com

* - the coin is not a means of payment, but has an exclusively souvenir component as a sign of gratitude to each patron for his contribution to the restoration of the church  

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society
Ukraine
Poland
