"You will win with this!" - coin of the rebuilder of Athos presented in Kyiv

A limited edition of numbered coins with the Archangel Michael was issued as a token of gratitude to everyone who helps rebuild the first Ukrainian-language Monastery of the Holy Archangels on Athos.

"This is not only a contribution to the reconstruction, it is a connection between everyone and the Holy Mountain of Athos, no matter where you are in the world!" said Denis Rudenko, head of the reconstruction of the Ukrainian center on Mount Athos.

All coins are numbered from 001 to 991, issued in a limited edition to mark the first mention of this Shrine in chronicles in 991.

A coin with a face value* of EUR 1,000 and the opportunity to choose your own unique (lucky) number will be given to everyone who makes a charitable contribution to the restoration and revival of the Shrine from EUR 250. This stage of the collection is aimed at rebuilding the central part of the church, where the monks will live and serve. The coin depicts powerful Christian symbols such as the "Christogram" that appeared in the sky to the ruler Constantine in a crucial case and decisive battle, the "NIKA" symbol - a symbol of victory in life or as a talisman of the "Archangel Michael" - a warrior of light, a protector from bad weather and troubles.

"By this you shall overcome!" (Latin: hoc vince) - this is how Christ appeared to Constantine in a dream and ordered him to put these letters as Christograms on the flags, and later, after the victory, they appeared on the coins of the Byzantine Empire. By contributing to the restoration, you not only help the revival of the Shrine, you contribute to the spiritual victory of Ukraine, and both the ruler Constantine and we will defeat the enemy! Hoc vince! This is how we will win!"

The organizers also provide various kinds of gratitude for different contributions to the reconstruction. For example, for a donation of 100 euros, a stone engraved with an Athos stone is given, or for a donation of 500 euros, a unique set of 3 keys from Athos, which are carved one into the other like the roof of the temple. For larger contributions of 1000 euros, a patron receives a brick of the rebuilder or from 1500 euros - the Great Key of the rebuilder of Athos, which is held by the President of Ukraine and the Metropolitan. Also, each patron can add his or her family name to the Holy Mountain by planting a Laurel or Olive tree (for a contribution of €5000 or more) or receive a personalized brick, one of which will be mounted in the wall of the Ukrainian center, and the other with the patron's name will be at home (from €10 thousand).

Every conscious person can make any contribution from the heart to this very important cause by using the QR code or the MonoBank link below. The Organizing Committee is sincerely grateful for every hryvnia you contribute to the restoration of the Shrine.

https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2tv4JqMDMj

For reference.

For suggestions and advanced assistance, please contact us on Telegram @rudenkoD or via the contacts on the website: www.velykodniyzbir-Afon.com

* - the coin is not a means of payment, but has an exclusively souvenir component as a sign of gratitude to each patron for his contribution to the restoration of the church