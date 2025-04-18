You have to be an outright bastard to inflict such blows on Good Friday: Zelenskyy on the attack on Kharkiv

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that work is currently underway in Kharkiv after the Russian strike, which, according to preliminary information, was carried out by an "Iskander". The head of state stressed that one must be an outright scoundrel and despise life to inflict such missile strikes on an ordinary city - on Good Friday, reports UNN.

Work is still underway in Kharkiv after the Russian missile strike. Preliminary reports indicate that these were cruise missiles - "Iskanders". One of the missiles exploded in the air directly above a residential area, while the other hit the territory of an enterprise near a residential building. As a result of the strike, ordinary residential buildings were damaged, and there are many casualties - more than a hundred people. Everyone is being provided with assistance. Absolutely different people: some are elderly, some are very young. Everyone is just living their lives in their own country, in their own city, and this makes them a target for Russia - for Russian missiles. One must be an outright scoundrel and despise life to inflict such missile strikes on an ordinary city - on Good Friday, on the eve of Easter - wrote Zelenskyy.

He noted that when Ukraine appeals to partners, primarily the United States, for "Patriot" systems and missiles for them, which can protect against this Russian evil - against cruise missiles, against ballistics - Ukraine is asking for protection that every nation deserves.

And it should not be the case that some nation deserves more help and some less. And it is Christian to help. Especially when there is such an opportunity - to help. And it should not be the case that some terrorist can somehow avoid consequences, even though he destroys lives just like another. Russia deserves at least the tough sanctions that are retaliation for everything it does - added Zelenskyy.

The President reminded that sanctions were expanded on almost a hundred more entities - individuals and legal entities, including those involved in the production of Iskander missiles.

Many of these entities are Russian, but unfortunately, there are also some from China. We will continue to work with our partners to ensure that our sanctions are synchronized. Everyone who works to kill and prolong the war must be held accountable for it. And I thank everyone in the world who supports this position - emphasized the Head of State.

Let us remind you

As a result of the morning enemy shelling of Kharkiv, the number of victims has increased to 103.