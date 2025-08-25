"You don't need to tell the Ukrainian president what to do": Sybiha responded to criticism from Hungary and called for independence from Russia
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha responded to Hungarian Minister Szijjártó's criticism regarding Zelenskyy's statements. Sybiha called on Hungary to diversify energy resources and become independent from Russia.
The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, responded to criticism from Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó and stated that the Ukrainian president does not need to be told what to say and when. He also called on Hungary to diversify its energy resources and become independent from Russia. UNN writes about this with reference to his post on the social network "X".
I will reply in a Hungarian manner. You don’t need to tell the Ukrainian President what to do or say, and when. He is the President of Ukraine, not Hungary
At the same time, Sybiha emphasized that Hungary's energy security depends on its own decisions.
Diversify and become independent from Russia, like the rest of Europe
Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy used a national holiday to threaten Budapest. Szijjártó called on Zelenskyy to stop threats and attacks on energy security.
