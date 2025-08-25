$41.220.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"You don't need to tell the Ukrainian president what to do": Sybiha responded to criticism from Hungary and called for independence from Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha responded to Hungarian Minister Szijjártó's criticism regarding Zelenskyy's statements. Sybiha called on Hungary to diversify energy resources and become independent from Russia.

"You don't need to tell the Ukrainian president what to do": Sybiha responded to criticism from Hungary and called for independence from Russia

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, responded to criticism from Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó and stated that the Ukrainian president does not need to be told what to say and when. He also called on Hungary to diversify its energy resources and become independent from Russia. UNN writes about this with reference to his post on the social network "X".

Details

I will reply in a Hungarian manner. You don’t need to tell the Ukrainian President what to do or say, and when. He is the President of Ukraine, not Hungary

- emphasized the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

At the same time, Sybiha emphasized that Hungary's energy security depends on its own decisions.

Diversify and become independent from Russia, like the rest of Europe

- he added.

Recall

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy used a national holiday to threaten Budapest. Szijjártó called on Zelenskyy to stop threats and attacks on energy security.

Hungary stated that the Druzhba oil pipeline has resumed operation and warned Ukraine against repeated attacks.20.08.25, 00:28 • 9624 views

Veronika Marchenko

