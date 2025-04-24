Yermak: Putin only demonstrates a desire to kill
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the Presidential Office stated that Russia is attacking Kyiv, Kharkiv and other cities with missiles and drones. According to Yermak, "attacks on civilians must stop".
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "demonstrates only the desire to kill." This was stated by Andriy Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, commenting on the Russian attack on Ukraine on the night of April 24, wrote on Telegram, reports UNN.
Details
According to Yermak, "Russia is attacking Kyiv, Kharkiv and other cities with missiles and drones right now."
"Putin demonstrates only the desire to kill. The fire must be stopped. Attacks on civilians must stop," Yermak stressed.
Recall
Two people were killed and 54 injured as a result of the Russian strike on Kyiv on the night of April 24. 38 people, including 6 children, were hospitalized by doctors. Others were assisted on the spot.
On the same night, Kharkiv was attacked by missiles. This was announced by the mayor Ihor Terekhov. Later, he clarified that Kharkiv was hit by seven missile strikes that night.
