Yermak on a new round of talks with the US: We are making progress in our work

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 24620 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 44597 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 87027 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 51500 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 111289 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 98268 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112164 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116605 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 149518 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115127 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Actual
Yermak on a new round of talks with the US: We are making progress in our work

Yermak on a new round of talks with the US: We are making progress in our work

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 118800 views

The head of the OP, Andriy Yermak, and the Ukrainian delegation held talks with their American partners on a new agreement. The meeting was attended by high-ranking officials from both countries, including the US Treasury Secretary and National Security Advisor.

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak spoke about a new round of work on an agreement with the United States, UNN reports.

We are making progress in our work. We are having a constructive conversation. The United States is our partner and we are grateful to the American people, grateful for the bipartisan support - you have been with us for all three years of the Russian invasion 

- Yermak said.

Add

The head of the Presidential Administration reminded that he and First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko had gone to an important conversation with American partners regarding the agreement.

Zelensky: Ukraine will not recognize $500 billion debt23.02.25, 17:22 • 27378 views

They were joined by Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration and Minister of Justice Olha Stefanishyna.

The U.S. side was represented by U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent and National Security Advisor Michael Volz, their teams, and a representative of the team of U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance.

Yermak and Svyrydenko to hold a new round of talks with the US today: what is known23.02.25, 14:59 • 20166 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
yuliia-svyrydenkoYulia Sviridenko
olha-stefanishynaOlha Stefanishyna
andrii-yermakAndriy Yermak
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Yermak on a new round of talks with the US: We are making progress in our work | УНН