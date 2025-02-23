Yermak on a new round of talks with the US: We are making progress in our work

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak spoke about a new round of work on an agreement with the United States, UNN reports.

We are making progress in our work. We are having a constructive conversation. The United States is our partner and we are grateful to the American people, grateful for the bipartisan support - you have been with us for all three years of the Russian invasion - Yermak said.

Add

The head of the Presidential Administration reminded that he and First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko had gone to an important conversation with American partners regarding the agreement.

Zelensky: Ukraine will not recognize $500 billion debt

They were joined by Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration and Minister of Justice Olha Stefanishyna.

The U.S. side was represented by U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent and National Security Advisor Michael Volz, their teams, and a representative of the team of U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance.

Yermak and Svyrydenko to hold a new round of talks with the US today: what is known