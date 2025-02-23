Yermak and Svyrydenko to hold a new round of talks with the US today: what is known

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak and First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko are leaving for the next round of talks with their American partners. Yermak said this during a speech at the forum "Ukraine. Year 2025" forum, UNN correspondent reports.

"Yes, it is the next round of negotiations with American partners," Yermak confirmed.

The meetings are expected to focus on further support for Ukraine, economic cooperation and security assistance. Details of the upcoming talks have not yet been disclosed.

