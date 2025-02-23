US will not acquire ownership or encumber debts - Bessent on the agreement with Ukraine
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent explained the terms of the new economic partnership with Ukraine. The US will invest without taking ownership of assets and creating a debt burden for Ukraine.
The US will invest in Ukraine without taking ownership of its assets and without creating a new debt burden. This approach should ensure mutual benefits from the rare earths agreement for both countries. This is stated in an article by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent for the Financial Times, UNN reports.
The U.S. Treasury Secretary noted that despite the fact that much has been reported about the economic partnership that U.S. President Donald Trump has offered his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, much of it has been distorted or simply untrue.
I therefore welcome this opportunity to explain how this partnership will benefit both our countries
According to him, the terms of the partnership proposed by the United States stipulate that the revenues received by Ukraine from natural resources, infrastructure and other assets are directed to a fund focused on the long-term reconstruction and development of Ukraine, where the United States will receive economic and management rights in these future investments.
This structure and relationship brings the high standards of transparency, accountability, corporate governance and legal framework necessary to attract credible private investment for Ukraine's continued growth
The article states that the innovative approach of US President Donald Trump represents a new model of productive international partnership.
Let's also be clear about what this is not. The United States will not acquire ownership of physical assets in Ukraine. Nor will it burden Ukraine with new debt
Scott Bessent emphasized that the kind of economic pressure used by other global players would not serve either American or Ukrainian interests.
"In order to create more value in the long run, the U.S. must invest alongside the people of Ukraine so that both sides are interested in maximizing the benefits," he concluded.
The United States has proposed a new draft agreement on natural resources to Ukraine, demanding 50% of revenues and the creation of a $500 billion fund. From the liberated territories, the US share will be 66% of revenues.
