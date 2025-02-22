Media: US wants to get more resources from Ukraine than military aid

The United States is demanding much more from Ukraine in the minerals deal than it spent on defense against Russia. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper, citing a source familiar with the negotiations, the draft agreement between the US and Ukraine on rare earth minerals and other natural resources “is not one that President Zelensky would accept.

“This is a strange proposal - to try to take more from a country that is a victim of war than was spent on its defense,” the source said.

The publication emphasizes that the US is trying to gain access to Ukraine's critical minerals and other resources as part of broader negotiations aimed at ending the war in Ukraine. In turn, Ukraine insists on security guarantees, with Kyiv not only seeking to see the return of lost territories, but also protection from a possible future Russian invasion.

“The Ukrainians are still trying to agree on amendments because the current draft “does not provide for any American commitments, while Ukraine is expected to provide everything,” the source adds.

Recall

Ukraine has submitted to the US proposals for the text of an agreement on mining. According to preliminary information, the agreement may be signed by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga.