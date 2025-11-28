Yermak confirmed NABU and SAP searches at his home

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak reported about "procedural actions" by NABU and SAP at his home, writes UNN.

Today, NABU and SAP are indeed conducting procedural actions at my home. The investigators have no obstacles. They were given full access to the apartment, my lawyers are on site, interacting with law enforcement. On my part - full cooperation - Yermak wrote on Telegram.

Today, November 28, NABU and SAP are conducting searches at the head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, which was confirmed by the press services of the Specialized Prosecutor's Office and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau.

SAP and NABU confirmed searches at Yermak's place

Earlier, UNN, citing its sources, reported about searches at Andriy Yermak's. There is currently no information on what the searches are related to.