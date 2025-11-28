Yermak confirmed NABU and SAP searches at his home
Kyiv • UNN
Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak reported on procedural actions by NABU and SAP at his residence. He stated his full cooperation with the investigation and provided access to the apartment.
Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak reported about "procedural actions" by NABU and SAP at his home, writes UNN.
Today, NABU and SAP are indeed conducting procedural actions at my home. The investigators have no obstacles. They were given full access to the apartment, my lawyers are on site, interacting with law enforcement. On my part - full cooperation
Recall
Today, November 28, NABU and SAP are conducting searches at the head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, which was confirmed by the press services of the Specialized Prosecutor's Office and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau.
Earlier, UNN, citing its sources, reported about searches at Andriy Yermak's. There is currently no information on what the searches are related to.