Exclusive
08:06 AM • 2420 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
06:58 AM • 8352 views
EU Economy Commissioner calls on G7 to speed up payment of $50 billion to Ukraine
06:35 AM • 10288 views
NABU and SAP conduct searches at Yermak's - sources
06:29 AM • 10083 views
Orban went to Moscow for talks with Putin: he is going to talk about energy and peace efforts in Russia's war against Ukraine
November 27, 10:13 PM • 8504 views
Kyiv's Dynamo fired Shovkovsky and the entire coaching staffPhoto
November 27, 06:30 PM • 27505 views
Zelenskyy announces important negotiations next week
November 27, 05:31 PM • 25623 views
Fatal road accident involving a former prosecutor: the prosecution, led by Prosecutor General Kravchenko, requests 10 years in prison for the defendant
Exclusive
November 27, 03:25 PM • 40290 views
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Exclusive
November 27, 02:27 PM • 44898 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
November 27, 02:21 PM • 23190 views
Ukrainian and American delegations to continue joint work on peace agreement at the end of the week - OP
Yermak confirmed NABU and SAP searches at his home

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1080 views

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak reported on procedural actions by NABU and SAP at his residence. He stated his full cooperation with the investigation and provided access to the apartment.

Yermak confirmed NABU and SAP searches at his home

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak reported about "procedural actions" by NABU and SAP at his home, writes UNN.

Today, NABU and SAP are indeed conducting procedural actions at my home. The investigators have no obstacles. They were given full access to the apartment, my lawyers are on site, interacting with law enforcement. On my part - full cooperation

- Yermak wrote on Telegram.

Recall

Today, November 28, NABU and SAP are conducting searches at the head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, which was confirmed by the press services of the Specialized Prosecutor's Office and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau.

SAP and NABU confirmed searches at Yermak's place28.11.25, 09:04 • 1536 views

Earlier, UNN, citing its sources, reported about searches at Andriy Yermak's. There is currently no information on what the searches are related to.

Julia Shramko

Politics
Search
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Andriy Yermak