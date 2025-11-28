$42.190.11
EU Economy Commissioner calls on G7 to speed up payment of $50 billion to Ukraine
06:35 AM • 1844 views
NABU and SAP conduct searches at Yermak's - sources
06:29 AM • 2610 views
Orban went to Moscow for talks with Putin: he is going to talk about energy and peace efforts in Russia's war against Ukraine
November 27, 06:30 PM • 25057 views
Zelenskyy announces important negotiations next week
November 27, 05:31 PM • 24105 views
Fatal road accident involving a former prosecutor: the prosecution, led by Prosecutor General Kravchenko, requests 10 years in prison for the defendant
Exclusive
November 27, 03:25 PM • 36647 views
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Exclusive
November 27, 02:27 PM • 41611 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
November 27, 02:21 PM • 22867 views
Ukrainian and American delegations to continue joint work on peace agreement at the end of the week - OP
Exclusive
November 27, 02:12 PM • 33752 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Exclusive
November 27, 01:37 PM • 25927 views
Court resumes criminal investigation against NBU chief lawyer Oleksandr ZymaPhoto
SAP and NABU confirmed searches at Yermak's place

Kyiv • UNN

 • 236 views

NABU and SAP are conducting investigative actions at the office of the Head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak. The searches are sanctioned and are being carried out as part of the investigation.

SAP and NABU confirmed searches at Yermak's place

Today, November 28, NABU and SAP are conducting investigative actions at the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, confirmed the press services of the Specialized Prosecutor's Office and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, writes UNN.

NABU and SAP are conducting investigative actions (searches) at the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine. The investigative actions are sanctioned and carried out within the framework of the investigation

- stated in the SAP message. 

Details were promised to be provided later.

Earlier, UNN, citing its sources, reported about searches at Andriy Yermak's place. Currently, there is no information on what the searches are related to.

Reference

Andriy Yermak has been the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine since February 11, 2020. Before that, he worked as an assistant to the President of Ukraine. He was a member of the Supervisory Board of the State Concern "Ukroboronprom", a member of the National Investment Council. For many years he was engaged in legal practice and public activities. He was the founder of the media company Garnet International Media Group. In 2019, he joined the election headquarters of presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
