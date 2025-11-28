SAP and NABU confirmed searches at Yermak's place

Today, November 28, NABU and SAP are conducting investigative actions at the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, confirmed the press services of the Specialized Prosecutor's Office and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, writes UNN.

NABU and SAP are conducting investigative actions (searches) at the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine. The investigative actions are sanctioned and carried out within the framework of the investigation - stated in the SAP message.

Details were promised to be provided later.



Earlier, UNN, citing its sources, reported about searches at Andriy Yermak's place. Currently, there is no information on what the searches are related to.

Reference

Andriy Yermak has been the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine since February 11, 2020. Before that, he worked as an assistant to the President of Ukraine. He was a member of the Supervisory Board of the State Concern "Ukroboronprom", a member of the National Investment Council. For many years he was engaged in legal practice and public activities. He was the founder of the media company Garnet International Media Group. In 2019, he joined the election headquarters of presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskyy.