Wounded Soldier's Kit: 50,000 items of adaptive clothing already delivered for defenders

Units of the Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have started issuing adaptive clothing items for wounded military personnel. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Sunday, November 2, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the first batches of such clothing have already been received by servicemen undergoing treatment in military medical institutions of the Medical Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the combat zones in Sumy, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Currently, these military medical institutions have top priority.

In total, 50,000 items of adaptive clothing have already been received for wounded servicemen, including adaptive T-shirts, shorts, trousers, etc. - reported the agency.

This will allow Ukrainian defenders who have been wounded and are undergoing treatment or rehabilitation to feel more comfortable.

Among the features of adaptive clothing are:

extended pant legs and sleeves;

textile fasteners (Velcro);

additional width adjustment.

The presence of these elements facilitates access to wound sites during treatment.

The initiative is being implemented as part of the Wounded Package project, which is part of creating a barrier-free space in the defense sector.

Recall

The "State Logistics Operator" of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced the procurement of 50,000 sets of personal hygiene products for wounded servicemen. The total cost of the procurement is over UAH 37 million, and the first deliveries are expected in the fourth quarter of 2025.

