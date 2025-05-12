$41.510.00
We expect a ceasefire and I will personally wait for Putin in Turkey - Zelenskyy
May 11, 05:14 PM • 25493 views

We expect a ceasefire and I will personally wait for Putin in Turkey - Zelenskyy

May 11, 05:32 AM • 51128 views

Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details

May 10, 02:21 PM • 71644 views

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

May 10, 10:49 AM • 89883 views

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

May 9, 06:38 PM • 80150 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 103287 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 61253 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 72264 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 75852 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 64803 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

World Nurse Day, World Melanoma Day: what else is celebrated on May 12

Kyiv • UNN

 • 554 views

May 12 is International Nurses Day, World Melanoma Day, Vesak Day and other important events. This is a time for celebration, support and awareness.

On May 12, the International Nurses Day is celebrated around the world - a day of gratitude to those whose work often goes unnoticed, but is irreplaceable, writes UNN.

World Nurse Day

This holiday is celebrated on May 12 for a reason. In 1820, Florence Nightingale was born on this day, an English nurse who is considered the founder of modern nursing. During the Crimean War, she organized the first system of care for wounded soldiers, which significantly reduced the mortality rate. Her activity initiated standards of professional nursing education and medical ethics.

Therefore, since 1974, the International Council of Nurses (ICN) has been announcing the theme of the holiday every year to emphasize the importance of the role of nurses in the modern world. In different countries, celebrations, awards, educational forums and support campaigns for healthcare workers are held on this day.

A hepatitis A outbreak has been recorded in Kyiv - doctors are calling for increased hygiene and vaccination11.05.25, 13:12 • 5236 views

Vesak Day

Vesak is the most important holiday for Buddhists. It is also called Buddha's Birthday, although it is actually a triple celebration: on the day of the full moon in May, Buddhists remember the birth, enlightenment and death of Gautama Buddha, the founder of one of the oldest spiritual teachings of mankind.

The celebration of Vesak has a deep ritual and spiritual meaning.

On this day, it is customary to visit temples and pagodas, bring flowers, candles, incense, read sutras (Buddhist texts) and meditate. 

In many Asian countries (Sri Lanka, Thailand, Myanmar, Vietnam, Cambodia), Vesak is not only a religious but also a public holiday. People decorate houses, release lanterns into the sky, organize charity events, distribute food to the needy and refrain from eating meat and alcohol.

Mass Buddhist protests in India: fighting for the shrine in Bodh Gaya24.03.25, 18:54 • 9336 views

International Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Awareness Day

On May 12, the world celebrates International Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Awareness Day - a disease that is increasingly common in the modern world.

This disease is not just "overwork", but a serious medical condition that affects a person's quality of life for a long time. It is not fatal, but it can have serious consequences, including serious disorders of the immune system. 

This syndrome most often affects people of working age - after 30 years, although it also occurs among adolescents and the elderly. Women suffer from CFS 2-3 times more often than men.

This disease is characterized by constant exhaustion, decreased concentration and memory, sleep disturbances, muscle or joint pain, and general depression. It has become especially important to pay attention to this disease today - in the realities of war, stress, information overload and instability.

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea05.05.25, 09:29 • 208579 views

World Melanoma Day

World Melanoma Day is celebrated on the second Monday of May. This year the holiday falls on May 12. This is an annual initiative that calls for attention to one of the most aggressive types of skin cancer - malignant melanoma.

The main goal of this day is to remind people about the danger of melanoma, the importance of early diagnosis and prevention of the disease. In recent years, experts have recorded an increase in the number of cases, especially among young people. Early diagnosis significantly increases the chances of full recovery, so regular self-examination of the skin and consultations with a dermatologist can save lives.

On this day, free mole or pigmentation spot checks, information campaigns on risk factors and educational activities on skin protection methods are usually organized.

Microplastics remain in drinking water, despite the development of treatment technologies - scientists02.05.25, 07:33 • 4250 views

Commemoration of Saints Epiphanius and Herman

On this day, the Orthodox Church commemorates Saints Epiphanius and Herman - prominent figures of early Christianity who dedicated their entire lives to fighting for the purity of faith.

Saint Epiphanius was born in Palestine and chose the monastic path in his youth. He traveled to the monasteries of Egypt, where he adopted a strict ascetic tradition. He later became bishop of the city of Salamis on the island of Cyprus, where he served for over 30 years as a zealous pastor and an uncompromising fighter against heresies. He is known for his work called "Panarion" (translated as "Medicine Chest"). It is a theological treatise in which Epiphanius refutes over 80 heresies, while upholding the truths of the Christian faith.

Saint Herman of Constantinople was born in Byzantium into a noble family, but renounced his privileges and devoted himself to spiritual service. Becoming Patriarch of Constantinople, he distinguished himself by his unwavering position during the iconoclastic crisis. Resolutely defending the right to venerate icons, Herman was persecuted and forced to leave the throne. He spent his last years in exile, but did not give up his beliefs.

Pope Leo XIV: Artificial intelligence is one of the main challenges for humanity11.05.25, 14:39 • 3494 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Society
Cambodia
Vietnam
Thailand
Myanmar
India
