Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details
05:32 AM • 11468 views

Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details

May 10, 02:21 PM • 36047 views

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

May 10, 10:49 AM • 65937 views

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

May 9, 06:38 PM • 60661 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 88625 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 56253 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 70206 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 74000 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 64150 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 66285 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

A hepatitis A outbreak has been recorded in Kyiv - doctors are calling for increased hygiene and vaccination

Kyiv

 1548 views

An outbreak of hepatitis A has been recorded in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv, and experts are investigating. Doctors are urging people to follow hygiene rules and get vaccinated.

A hepatitis A outbreak has been recorded in Kyiv - doctors are calling for increased hygiene and vaccination

An outbreak of hepatitis A has been recorded in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv. This was reported by the Capital City Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Facebook, reports UNN.

Details

Currently, there is an increase in the number of cases of viral hepatitis A among residents of the Vidradnyi microdistrict of the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv

- the message says.

It is reported that specialists of the State Institution "Kyiv City Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine" have launched an epidemiological investigation to establish the causes and circumstances of the outbreak, and are taking all necessary anti-epidemic measures to prevent further spread of the disease among the population of the city.           

The Capital City Center for Disease Control and Prevention notes that hepatitis A is transmitted:

  • through the consumption of contaminated food or water that may contain fecal impurities of infected persons; if personal hygiene rules are not followed;
    • in everyday life - when an infected person prepares food for other family members;
      • during some types of sexual contact.

        The main symptoms of hepatitis A:

        • increased body temperature;
          • general weakness;
            • loss of appetite;
              • diarrhea, vomiting;
                • discomfort or pain in the abdomen;
                  • darkening of urine;
                    • yellowing of the skin and whites of the eyes.

                      Prevention of hepatitis A:

                      • wash your hands regularly with warm water and soap - before meals and after using the toilet (at least 20 seconds);
                        • consume only boiled or bottled water;
                          • wash vegetables and fruits thoroughly before consumption.

                            The most effective method of prevention is vaccination. The hepatitis A vaccine is safe and effective, but is not included in the National Immunization Schedule. It can be purchased at pharmacies at your own expense

                            - the message says.

                            If symptoms of hepatitis A are detected, experts recommend that you immediately consult a family doctor.

                            Alina Volianska

                            Alina Volianska

                            South Korea
                            Facebook
                            Kyiv
