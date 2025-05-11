A hepatitis A outbreak has been recorded in Kyiv - doctors are calling for increased hygiene and vaccination

An outbreak of hepatitis A has been recorded in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv. This was reported by the Capital City Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Facebook, reports UNN.

Details

Currently, there is an increase in the number of cases of viral hepatitis A among residents of the Vidradnyi microdistrict of the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv - the message says.

It is reported that specialists of the State Institution "Kyiv City Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine" have launched an epidemiological investigation to establish the causes and circumstances of the outbreak, and are taking all necessary anti-epidemic measures to prevent further spread of the disease among the population of the city.

The Capital City Center for Disease Control and Prevention notes that hepatitis A is transmitted:

through the consumption of contaminated food or water that may contain fecal impurities of infected persons; if personal hygiene rules are not followed;

in everyday life - when an infected person prepares food for other family members;

during some types of sexual contact.

The main symptoms of hepatitis A:

increased body temperature;

general weakness;

loss of appetite;

diarrhea, vomiting;

discomfort or pain in the abdomen;

darkening of urine;

yellowing of the skin and whites of the eyes.

Prevention of hepatitis A:

wash your hands regularly with warm water and soap - before meals and after using the toilet (at least 20 seconds);

consume only boiled or bottled water;

wash vegetables and fruits thoroughly before consumption.

The most effective method of prevention is vaccination. The hepatitis A vaccine is safe and effective, but is not included in the National Immunization Schedule. It can be purchased at pharmacies at your own expense - the message says.

If symptoms of hepatitis A are detected, experts recommend that you immediately consult a family doctor.

