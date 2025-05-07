The number of measles cases in South Korea has reached a six-year high – The Guardian

$41.450.15
46.960.22
ukenru
Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
Exclusive
10:29 AM • 18161 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes

10:06 AM • 25948 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

Exclusive
09:50 AM • 28074 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports

Exclusive
09:39 AM • 30011 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records

Exclusive
07:07 AM • 33882 views

Domestic violence: Number of appeals fell almost by half in 2025 - National Police

06:41 AM • 36899 views

The Catholic world awaits the appearance of white smoke: the conclave begins today in the Vatican

06:12 AM • 41352 views

Number of casualties from the Russian massive attack on Kyiv has risen again: new footage of the aftermath

May 6, 02:29 PM • 83546 views

A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog

May 6, 02:23 PM • 123847 views

Friedrich Merz was elected Chancellor of Germany on his second attempt

May 6, 02:11 PM • 85819 views

EU has presented a roadmap for phasing out Russian energy: this includes Russian natural gas, uranium and "shadow fleet"

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+14°
2.7m/s
43%
747 mm
Popular news

In Kyiv, drone fragments fell on a residential building, a fire broke out

May 7, 01:44 AM • 59707 views

Kadyrov's resignation threatens the stability of Putin's regime – ISW

May 7, 03:18 AM • 50848 views

In Kyiv, 2 people died and 5 were injured, including 4 children, as a result of a drone attack

May 7, 03:30 AM • 50654 views

NABU officers, prosecutors and tax officials – who will head the Bureau of Economic Security?

05:45 AM • 52560 views

In Kyiv region, an enemy drone attack damaged new buildings: consequences shown

07:16 AM • 25570 views
Publications

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
Exclusive

10:29 AM • 18130 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

10:06 AM • 25908 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports
Exclusive

09:50 AM • 28037 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records
Exclusive

09:39 AM • 29974 views

NABU officers, prosecutors and tax officials – who will head the Bureau of Economic Security?

05:45 AM • 53100 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Ursula von der Leyen

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

David Lammy

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

India

Pakistan

Advertisement
UNN Lite

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 47441 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 97795 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 95110 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 106608 views

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM • 54328 views
Actual

The Washington Post

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

SpaceX Starship

Falcon 9

Unmanned aerial vehicle

The number of measles cases in South Korea has reached a six-year high – The Guardian

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3822 views

South Korea has recorded the highest number of measles cases in the past six years, mainly due to unvaccinated travelers from Vietnam. The risk of rapid outbreaks remains low due to vaccination.

The number of measles cases in South Korea has reached a six-year high – The Guardian

South Korea has recorded the highest number of measles cases in the past six years amid outbreaks of the disease across Southeast Asia and the United States. However, according to the local agency for disease control and prevention, the risk of rapid outbreaks in the country remains low due to stable vaccination.

This is reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

As the publication notes, this week the Korean Agency for Disease Control and Prevention (KDCA) reported that 52 cases of measles have already been confirmed in the country this year. This is the highest figure since 2019, when 194 cases were registered.

At the same time, only 49 patients were registered for the entire 2024. Background In 2014, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared South Korea "measles-free", but it is believed that foreign travel and an aging population have contributed to the increase in the number of cases.

South Korea is not the only country experiencing outbreaks of measles, which experts consider the most contagious infectious disease. Alarm is growing due to outbreaks in the United States (particularly in Texas), Thailand and Vietnam. The United States, in turn, is experiencing the largest measles outbreak in a quarter of a century.

We live in a world of post-collective immunity," said one of the leading immunologists. Experts warn that outbreaks in the US and Asia could return this "heat missile",

- the message says.

Situation in other countries The Ministry of Health of Vietnam stated that this year officials have detected about 40,000 suspected cases of measles and five deaths from it. This prompted calls to speed up vaccination of children.

According to media reports, 6,725 cases and 13 deaths were confirmed in Vietnam in 2024, with most deaths occurring among children and the elderly with underlying diseases. According to data provided to WHO by member states, 7,507 cases were registered in Thailand in 2024, compared to only 38 in 2023.

The latest data indicates that the measles outbreak in Vietnam is still ongoing, and we are seeing a steady increase in the number of cases in central and northern Vietnam, including new outbreaks in parts of the country where no cases or clusters of cases have been reported before

- WHO said in a press release in March.

Outbreaks in the US and Southeast Asia have raised concerns that Australia could also become a "breeding ground" for the disease.

Outbreaks in South Korea

Outbreaks in South Korea are linked to unvaccinated travelers from abroad. Of the 52 cases reported by KDCA this week, 34 involved people who arrived from abroad, mostly from Vietnam

- Yonhap reports.

The global increase in measles is likely to lead to an increase in the number of imported cases. The risk of rapid outbreaks remains low due to our stable vaccination rates and monitoring system

– said a KDCA representative to Yonhap news agency.

Measles vaccination

According to infectious disease experts, a two-dose measles vaccination in childhood is approximately 99% effective in preventing measles.

Due to the high contagiousness of measles and significant gaps in immunity, many unvaccinated or under-vaccinated children are at risk of infection

- WHO reported in March.

According to a fact sheet on the website of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, measles can cause serious complications in vulnerable children and adults, including pneumonia, encephalitis and death.

A new strain of monkeypox has been discovered: the first cases have already been registered in Europe25.04.25, 14:51 • 4530 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

HealthNews of the World
Vietnam
South Korea
United States
Brent
$62.55
Bitcoin
$97,032.20
S&P 500
$5,627.44
Tesla
$275.41
Газ TTF
$35.28
Золото
$3,399.35
Ethereum
$1,833.68