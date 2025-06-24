$41.870.04
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Facebook

World leaders arrive for dinner with the King of the Netherlands: Zelenskyy and Trump sit at different tables

Kyiv • UNN

 • 806 views

World leaders gathered for dinner with the Dutch Royal Family. President Zelenskyy is seated at a separate table from Trump, who sat with key allies.

World leaders arrive for dinner with the King of the Netherlands: Zelenskyy and Trump sit at different tables

World leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, have arrived for dinner with King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, Queen Maxima, and Princess Amalia, UNN reports, citing de Gelderlander.

Details

According to the publication, the meeting is attended by about 35 heads of government, heads of state, and ministers. Some leaders came with their partners, others did not. Trump came alone. 

The dinner began with a speech by the King. Willem-Alexander also addressed President Trump directly. "Mr. President, I am honored to host you in our home."

The media notes that the American president is not sitting at the same table with the President of Ukraine.

The seating arrangement is as follows: President Trump is sitting at the central table with King Willem-Alexander, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Queen Maxima and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are sitting at another table. Princess Amalia is sitting at another table, among others, with French President Emmanuel Macron and EU leader Ursula von der Leyen.

The King, according to the publication, in his speech referred to the history of the alliance and its future. According to the King, NATO must remain open to new countries that want to become members. This is probably a hint at Ukraine's desire to become a NATO member. 

He also indirectly addressed countries that spend relatively little on defense. According to the King, it is necessary to bear this burden together "in solidarity." He concluded his speech with a toast.

The next speech was given by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.  

According to him, this is a "historic summit" that takes place at a "crucial moment."

"I am confident that together with the leaders present in this room, we will emerge stronger." Rutte praised President Trump, as he did earlier today in a text message, a screenshot of which the President posted on his social media. According to the Secretary General, it is thanks to Trump that "Europe and Canada are equating their defense spending with that of America." "Mr. President, dear Donald, this is because you called on us to do so." The dinner is listed as "informal," but Rutte said he looks forward to fruitful discussions. "Tomorrow we will decide on trillions of additional defense spending, because it is necessary."

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

