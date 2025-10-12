World Economist Day, Freethought Day: what is celebrated on October 12

Today, October 12, the USA celebrates Freethought Day, while Ukraine celebrates Trade Union Day, Economist Day, and Artist Day, UNN reports.

Day of Workers of the State Sanitary and Epidemiological Service of Ukraine

A professional holiday in Ukraine, celebrated annually on the second Sunday of October, established by presidential decree in 2004.

State sanitary and epidemiological supervision covers all spheres of human life: living conditions, work, nutrition, recreation, upbringing and education of children and adolescents. Therefore, the sanitary and epidemiological service occupies a key position in the country's healthcare system.

The State Sanitary and Epidemiological Service has been an effective component of healthcare for over 90 years, ensuring the implementation of state policy in the field of preventive medicine, guarding people's health and working capacity, and protecting them from dangerous infectious diseases.

Trade Union Day of Ukraine

The second Sunday of October in Ukraine is marked by the celebration of Trade Union Day. The idea arose and was approved in 2018. Since then, participants in the movement for the protection of employees' rights annually celebrate their professional holiday.

In Ukraine, a union for the protection of workers' rights was first organized in the autumn of 1917. On the occasion of its centenary, the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine proposed celebrating this date every year on the second Sunday of October. The initiative was approved by the Cabinet of Ministers and confirmed by a decree of the President of Ukraine.

On this day, meetings, conferences and a festive program are held. Traditionally, all expenses for organizing the holiday are covered by trade unions and event organizers, without borrowing funds from state or local budgets.

Freethought Day

Freethought Day is an annual holiday in the United States, celebrated on October 12, dedicated to promoting independent thinking, secularism, and the freedom to question one's beliefs and challenge authority. This event serves as a reminder of the importance of reason, science, and the separation of church and state.

The origins of Freethought Day can be traced back to the Salem witch trials, a dark period in history when many people were accused and executed based on flimsy evidence and superstitious beliefs. A foundational event that led to the observance of this day was a letter written by Massachusetts Governor William Phips in 1692. In this letter to the British monarchs, William and Mary,

Phips expressed his concern about the Salem witch trials and the reliance on biased evidence, particularly "spectral evidence." This evidence was based on accusers' claims that they saw devils and other phantoms associated with the accused. Phips' intervention led to a change in sentiment, and the trials were eventually stopped. This day serves as a reminder of the dangers of unsubstantiated beliefs and the importance of fact-based thinking. This is very relevant today.

World Economist Day and Economist Day in Ukraine

The date of celebration of World Economist Day falls on October 12, but this is an unofficial event. It's just that most often in mid-October, prominent industry workers are awarded the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel. On the same day, Economist Day in Ukraine is also unofficially celebrated.

The word "economy" first appeared in the 4th century BC. It is a Greek term meaning "the art of household management." With the development of civilization, the role of this sphere in human life became increasingly significant.

Over time, people became interested in the purpose of their actions, the ways and means of achieving it. Thus, the 16th century was marked by the beginning of the emergence of the first economic schools.

In the 20th century, the famous English economist Lionel Robbins defined the subject of economic science and called it the problem of choice between goals and means, the problem of optimal allocation of resources to satisfy these goals and the formation of mechanisms that carry out such allocation.

Artist's Day of Ukraine

Annually, on the second Sunday of October, artists of Ukraine celebrate Artist's Day. The holiday was approved by Presidential Decree in 1998. The Union of Artists of Ukraine initiated the celebration. The goal is to support representatives of art and remind about its role in the cultural development of a person.

