October 11, 04:00 PM • 28969 views
A selection of films for long October evenings: from romance to dramaVideo
October 11, 02:06 PM • 48792 views
EES verification system introduced at EU borders: what Ukrainians need to know
October 11, 01:21 PM • 27810 views
There are good options, strong ideas: Zelenskyy discussed strengthening Ukrainian air defense with Trump
October 11, 12:56 PM • 33021 views
Death of blogger Hanich in Kyiv: what is known about him, and to whom he wrote before his death
October 11, 12:10 PM • 24595 views
SBU drones hit Bashneft refinery, 1,400 kilometers from Ukraine - source
October 11, 08:54 AM • 26262 views
In Kyiv, a well-known blogger was found in a car with a gunshot wound to the head: the police initiated criminal proceedings
October 10, 07:08 PM • 34256 views
Zelenskyy dissatisfied with the protection of Kyiv's thermal power plants
October 10, 05:04 PM • 43136 views
Svyrydenko submitted a proposal to the Rada regarding the appointment of Tetiana Berezhna as Minister of Culture
October 10, 03:17 PM • 65084 views
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in costPhoto
October 10, 02:10 PM • 35345 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for US visit: Zelenskyy reveals details
World Economist Day, Freethought Day: what is celebrated on October 12

Kyiv • UNN

 • 238 views

Today, October 12, Freethought Day is celebrated in the USA. In Ukraine, Trade Union Day, Economist Day, and Artist Day are celebrated, as well as the Day of Workers of the State Sanitary and Epidemiological Service.

World Economist Day, Freethought Day: what is celebrated on October 12

Today, October 12, the USA celebrates Freethought Day, while Ukraine celebrates Trade Union Day, Economist Day, and Artist Day, UNN reports.

Day of Workers of the State Sanitary and Epidemiological Service of Ukraine

A professional holiday in Ukraine, celebrated annually on the second Sunday of October, established by presidential decree in 2004.

State sanitary and epidemiological supervision covers all spheres of human life: living conditions, work, nutrition, recreation, upbringing and education of children and adolescents. Therefore, the sanitary and epidemiological service occupies a key position in the country's healthcare system.

The State Sanitary and Epidemiological Service has been an effective component of healthcare for over 90 years, ensuring the implementation of state policy in the field of preventive medicine, guarding people's health and working capacity, and protecting them from dangerous infectious diseases.

Are epidemics of severe diseases threatening Ukraine - the Ministry of Health's answer27.08.25, 17:03 • 3170 views

Trade Union Day of Ukraine

The second Sunday of October in Ukraine is marked by the celebration of Trade Union Day. The idea arose and was approved in 2018. Since then, participants in the movement for the protection of employees' rights annually celebrate their professional holiday.

In Ukraine, a union for the protection of workers' rights was first organized in the autumn of 1917. On the occasion of its centenary, the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine proposed celebrating this date every year on the second Sunday of October. The initiative was approved by the Cabinet of Ministers and confirmed by a decree of the President of Ukraine.

On this day, meetings, conferences and a festive program are held. Traditionally, all expenses for organizing the holiday are covered by trade unions and event organizers, without borrowing funds from state or local budgets.

In Serbia, students and trade unions are joining forces for an anti-corruption protest01.05.25, 10:47 • 8125 views

Freethought Day

Freethought Day is an annual holiday in the United States, celebrated on October 12, dedicated to promoting independent thinking, secularism, and the freedom to question one's beliefs and challenge authority. This event serves as a reminder of the importance of reason, science, and the separation of church and state.

The origins of Freethought Day can be traced back to the Salem witch trials, a dark period in history when many people were accused and executed based on flimsy evidence and superstitious beliefs. A foundational event that led to the observance of this day was a letter written by Massachusetts Governor William Phips in 1692. In this letter to the British monarchs, William and Mary,

Phips expressed his concern about the Salem witch trials and the reliance on biased evidence, particularly "spectral evidence." This evidence was based on accusers' claims that they saw devils and other phantoms associated with the accused. Phips' intervention led to a change in sentiment, and the trials were eventually stopped. This day serves as a reminder of the dangers of unsubstantiated beliefs and the importance of fact-based thinking. This is very relevant today.

"She read my mind": American who killed Ukrainian woman revealed chilling details of the crime – NYP11.09.25, 15:58 • 10006 views

World Economist Day and Economist Day in Ukraine

The date of celebration of World Economist Day falls on October 12, but this is an unofficial event. It's just that most often in mid-October, prominent industry workers are awarded the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel. On the same day, Economist Day in Ukraine is also unofficially celebrated.

The word "economy" first appeared in the 4th century BC. It is a Greek term meaning "the art of household management." With the development of civilization, the role of this sphere in human life became increasingly significant.

Over time, people became interested in the purpose of their actions, the ways and means of achieving it. Thus, the 16th century was marked by the beginning of the emergence of the first economic schools.

In the 20th century, the famous English economist Lionel Robbins defined the subject of economic science and called it the problem of choice between goals and means, the problem of optimal allocation of resources to satisfy these goals and the formation of mechanisms that carry out such allocation.

World Bank downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 202607.10.25, 14:53 • 44683 views

Artist's Day of Ukraine

Annually, on the second Sunday of October, artists of Ukraine celebrate Artist's Day. The holiday was approved by Presidential Decree in 1998. The Union of Artists of Ukraine initiated the celebration. The goal is to support representatives of art and remind about its role in the cultural development of a person.

Artist and soldier Kyrylo Hryniov died in the war29.08.25, 00:56 • 3292 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Society
United States
Ukraine