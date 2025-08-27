Are epidemics of severe diseases threatening Ukraine - the Ministry of Health's answer

In the next few years, new pathogens are not expected to emerge. This is very unlikely. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Health Ihor Kuzin in an interview in the "Ye Rozmova" program, reports UNN.

Details

Kuzin commented on whether Ukraine is threatened by epidemics of severe diseases that exist in the world amid Russia's full-scale invasion.

He reported that, according to the global Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, no significant variations or new pathogens are expected in the near future.

We fully support their opinion and position that no significant variations or new pathogens are expected in the near future. Many countries around the world believe and assess that avian influenza or a certain strain of influenza associated with birds or animals could be analogous to COVID-19. But objectively, based on all the cases registered last year and the year before, there are currently no signs that these or similar viruses will be transmitted or become epidemically dangerous. There are no such risks today - Kuzin said.

According to him, no outbreaks of particularly dangerous infectious diseases have been registered in Ukraine.

"Outbreaks of particularly dangerous infectious diseases, especially those that have been and continue to be registered, for example, in Africa, or other countries, we do not register them in Ukraine due to limited communication. This is also a factor that allows us to minimize the risk of infectious diseases being brought in.

Therefore, I think that it is not worth expecting the emergence of any new pathogens in the next few years. This is very unlikely. Especially in the conditions of Ukraine, it is worth concentrating on those pathogens and infectious diseases that we already have," Kuzin said.

Addition

In 2024, the World Health Organization (WHO) updated the list of the most dangerous viruses, bacteria, and fungi that could trigger the next pandemic.