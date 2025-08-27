$41.400.03
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
12:29 PM • 14974 views
Starting tomorrow, men aged 18 to 22 inclusive can travel abroad - government decree
12:09 PM • 4410 views
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown
11:13 AM • 15823 views
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
Exclusive
11:12 AM • 17006 views
Expert on Magamedrasulov's case: activists' statements cannot be contrasted with the investigation, which is proceeding within the framework of the procedural code
August 27, 07:59 AM • 24605 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy
August 27, 07:35 AM • 64171 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips
August 27, 01:39 AM • 62044 views
US President's special representative announced whether Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine
August 26, 04:15 PM • 108115 views
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
August 26, 02:13 PM • 77026 views
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
Are epidemics of severe diseases threatening Ukraine - the Ministry of Health's answer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 214 views

Deputy Minister of Health Ihor Kuzin stated that the emergence of new pathogens in Ukraine in the near future is unlikely. This is confirmed by the opinion of global Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Are epidemics of severe diseases threatening Ukraine - the Ministry of Health's answer

In the next few years, new pathogens are not expected to emerge. This is very unlikely. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Health Ihor Kuzin in an interview in the "Ye Rozmova" program, reports UNN.

Details

Kuzin commented on whether Ukraine is threatened by epidemics of severe diseases that exist in the world amid Russia's full-scale invasion.

He reported that, according to the global Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, no significant variations or new pathogens are expected in the near future.

We fully support their opinion and position that no significant variations or new pathogens are expected in the near future. Many countries around the world believe and assess that avian influenza or a certain strain of influenza associated with birds or animals could be analogous to COVID-19. But objectively, based on all the cases registered last year and the year before, there are currently no signs that these or similar viruses will be transmitted or become epidemically dangerous. There are no such risks today

- Kuzin said.

According to him, no outbreaks of particularly dangerous infectious diseases have been registered in Ukraine.

"Outbreaks of particularly dangerous infectious diseases, especially those that have been and continue to be registered, for example, in Africa, or other countries, we do not register them in Ukraine due to limited communication. This is also a factor that allows us to minimize the risk of infectious diseases being brought in.

Therefore, I think that it is not worth expecting the emergence of any new pathogens in the next few years. This is very unlikely. Especially in the conditions of Ukraine, it is worth concentrating on those pathogens and infectious diseases that we already have," Kuzin said.

West Nile Fever: an infectious disease doctor tells about symptoms and how to protect yourself from the disease30.08.24, 18:32 • 106925 views

Addition

In 2024, the World Health Organization (WHO) updated the list of the most dangerous viruses, bacteria, and fungi that could trigger the next pandemic.

Anna Murashko

SocietyHealth
World Health Organization
Ukraine