West Nile Fever: an infectious disease doctor tells about symptoms and how to protect yourself from the disease

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
West Nile Fever: an infectious disease doctor tells about symptoms and how to protect yourself from the disease

West Nile Fever: an infectious disease doctor tells about symptoms and how to protect yourself from the disease

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 106882 views

There were 17 patients in a Kyiv hospital with West Nile fever, which is transmitted by mosquitoes. An infectious disease doctor spoke about the symptoms, risk groups, and methods of protection against this disease, which can affect the nervous system.

Since the beginning of the summer, a Kyiv hospital has treated 17 patients diagnosed with West Nile fever, which is transmitted by mosquitoes and can cause nervous system damage and sometimes death. In a commentary to UNN, infectious disease doctor Serhiy Kramaryov told who the main carrier of the virus is, what its symptoms are, and how to protect yourself from it.

In Ukraine, there are cases of West Nile fever, there are already people who have died from this infectious disease, and there are cases of death from it in Kyiv. We have this fever in Ukraine, which is transmitted by a virus. The source can be migratory birds, and in the city it can be domestic birds. Pigeons and other similar birds can be a source of infection. Mosquitoes bite birds and then bite humans, which can make them sick 

- Kramarev said.

He noted that there is currently no vaccine against this virus, and the only way to protect yourself, he said, is to fight mosquitoes.

"There is no more protection, and there is no specific treatment. We have to put up mosquito nets to keep them away. Mostly people living in rural areas get sick because migratory birds nest there. They are the source of this infection. Birds can also die from this fever, but they are mostly easy to tolerate, and it varies in people. 90% (of the symptoms - ed.) are similar to the flu or a cold: fever, bone aches, headache. Elderly people, people with various diseases that affect the immune system, such as HIV, oncohematological diseases, those with immune problems, they can get seriously ill. It also affects the nervous system. The disease can cause meningitis, encephalitis, which can cause death in a person. But these are mostly people at risk," Kramaryov added.

However, he emphasized that it is worth knowing that this disease is not transmitted from person to person, only through mosquitoes.

"Only through blood, when a mosquito bites and then bites another and transmits the virus," the doctor summarized.

Recall

Since June 1, 17 patients have been treated in the capital's hospital with West Nile fever, a disease transmitted by mosquitoes. Three patients could not be saved due to complications.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Health

