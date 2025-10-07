World Bank downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2026

The World Bank has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2026 to 2%, UNN reports, citing the institution's updated report as of October 7.

Details

According to the World Bank, compared to the June estimate, expectations for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 remained unchanged at 2%. At the same time, the forecast for Ukraine's economic growth in 2026 was downgraded from 5.2% to 2%.

In 2027, Ukraine's GDP is projected to grow by 5%, an improvement compared to the June estimate of 4.5%.

"Ukraine's economy is undergoing a significant transformation, with the emergence of new sectors and increased productivity in existing industries, which is likely to contribute to job creation. Information technology and digital industries, along with agriculture and agricultural processing, have become Ukraine's main comparative advantages. In addition, the defense and related industries have the potential to create employment opportunities for skilled workers," the World Bank noted.

