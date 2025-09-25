$41.380.00
48.800.07
ukenru
06:48 AM • 5844 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2025 to 2.5%
Exclusive
06:09 AM • 18515 views
Metro to Troieshchyna: Kyiv City State Administration announced the development of documentation and the start dates of works
September 24, 06:42 PM • 34426 views
Panama canceled the registration of more than two hundred Russian tankers
September 24, 02:27 PM • 52396 views
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
Exclusive
September 24, 01:04 PM • 46298 views
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Exclusive
September 24, 12:07 PM • 42871 views
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
September 24, 11:17 AM • 39511 views
Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all detailsVideo
September 24, 11:04 AM • 66447 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges
Exclusive
September 24, 10:07 AM • 22940 views
Trump spoke for the first time about Ukraine's return to 1991 borders: expert commented on the change in US president's rhetoric
Exclusive
September 24, 08:38 AM • 54627 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
2.4m/s
64%
760mm
Popular news
Over 60 countries confirmed that Crimea is Ukraine, the occupation will never be recognizedSeptember 25, 12:56 AM • 22880 views
ATESH agent destroyed a fuel truck and a UAZ in a military unit near BerdianskVideo02:45 AM • 23032 views
Cold air and rain: weather forecast in Ukraine for September 25Photo03:07 AM • 21752 views
Power outage on the railway due to enemy shelling: delays of several trains reach 5 hours05:22 AM • 30708 views
6-year-old boy started a fire in a Kyiv hypermarket: parents face a finePhotoVideo05:27 AM • 18941 views
Publications
Vertigo, stress, and migraine: a comprehensive approach to the diagnosis and correction of dizziness07:15 AM • 6366 views
Metro to Troieshchyna: Kyiv City State Administration announced the development of documentation and the start dates of works
Exclusive
06:09 AM • 18515 views
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with USSeptember 24, 02:27 PM • 52396 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challengesSeptember 24, 11:04 AM • 66448 views
WHO warned of a global drug problem that will affect millions. What happenedSeptember 24, 09:04 AM • 61586 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mustafa Dzhemilev
Ursula von der Leyen
Petr Pavel
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Crimea
Vinnytsia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in Britain06:17 AM • 9956 views
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 50856 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 109820 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 68593 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 81733 views
Actual
Su-34
MiG-31
The Guardian
SWIFT
Fox News

EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2025 to 2.5%

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5856 views

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development has lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 2.5% due to the impact of Russian aggression and a poor harvest. At the same time, the forecast for 2026 remains at 5%.

EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2025 to 2.5%
ebrd.com

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 2.5%, according to a new EBRD report dated September 25, writes UNN.

Details

"The forecast for Ukraine's economic growth in 2025 has been revised downwards, as the impact of the ongoing Russian aggression has been exacerbated by a weak harvest," the report says.

As reported, the current forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 is 2.5%, while the previous forecast in May predicted growth of 3.3%.

At the same time, according to the forecast for 2026, Ukraine's economic growth is expected to be 5%, the EBRD did not change its assessment.

IMF downgrades global growth forecast for this year, Ukraine's GDP forecast at 2%22.04.25, 17:39 • 7613 views

The report notes that despite the ongoing Russian aggression, Ukraine has largely maintained macroeconomic stability. "Real GDP grew by 0.9% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2025 due to consumption and investment in critical infrastructure, although labor shortages, damage to energy infrastructure, and weak agricultural exports continue to constrain growth," the publication says.

The unemployment rate in Ukraine, as indicated, decreased to its lowest level since the invasion - 12%, "but recruitment remains difficult due to mobilization and emigration."

Situation on the Ukrainian labor market: unemployment rate and professions in demand in 202510.02.25, 12:22 • 108940 views

The current account deficit increased by almost 50% in the period from January to July 2025, "reflecting high imports of military and energy products, as well as weak exports."

"The budget deficit is expected to reach 22% of GDP in 2025, with external financing amounting to about $40 billion, a significant portion of which comes from the EU, G7 (using revenues from frozen Russian assets) and the IMF," the report says.

Inflation in August slowed to 13.2%: what's happening with clothing and food prices11.09.25, 20:00 • 3313 views

Inflation in Ukraine, as noted, "remains high, driven by food prices, utilities, and rising real wages, but is gradually decreasing, falling from 15.9% in May to 13.2% in August 2025."

The NBU has kept its key policy rate at 15.5% since March 2025 to moderate inflation, while foreign exchange reserves reached $46 billion in August 2025, covering 5.5 months of imports and supporting exchange rate stability, the EBRD notes.

NBU again kept the key policy rate at 15.5%11.09.25, 14:02 • 18214 views

Ukraine's economic prospects are highly uncertain and depend on the course of the war, energy security, and continued international support. The government remains committed to macroeconomic discipline and structural reforms, aiming to mobilize public revenues, increase investment, improve the governance of state-owned enterprises, and strengthen the resilience of the financial sector. Real GDP growth in 2025 is projected to be 2.5%. Assuming the end of the war and the beginning of reconstruction, growth could reach 5% in 2026

- the EBRD noted in the report.

Julia Shramko

Economy
Electricity
International Monetary Fund
National Bank of Ukraine
Ukraine