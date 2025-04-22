IMF downgrades global growth forecast for this year, Ukraine's GDP forecast at 2%

$41.380.02
47.770.74
ukenru
NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game
01:40 PM • 22414 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
09:55 AM • 41496 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 70950 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 117832 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 99527 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 217028 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 107802 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 83422 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 68201 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 42253 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+24°
2m/s
24%
750 mm
Popular news

A night attack by Russia affected one district of the Kyiv region: the consequences have been shown

April 22, 06:01 AM • 72074 views

A dog was rescued from under the rubble in Sumy region after a night strike by the Russian Federation - State Emergency Service of Ukraine

April 22, 07:13 AM • 47335 views

Air defense systems are operating in the Kyiv region amid the threat of enemy drones

April 22, 07:13 AM • 57004 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 63871 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

12:23 PM • 25622 views
Publications

Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

02:43 PM • 10308 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

01:40 PM • 22398 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

12:23 PM • 26172 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
Exclusive

April 22, 07:51 AM • 117808 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 108930 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Ivan Fedorov

Elon Musk

Oleh Syniehubov

Vitali Klitschko

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Zaporizhzhia

United States

Advertisement
UNN Lite

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

10:22 AM • 22005 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

09:58 AM • 20974 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 64265 views

Hailey Bieber shared touching photos with son Jack on Easter

April 21, 01:36 PM • 43719 views

Jewellery worth €10 million stolen: ‘Kim Kardashian's ‘grandfathers’ robbers to stand trial

April 21, 12:58 PM • 46646 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Telegram

ChatGPT

United States dollar

Tesla Model Y

IMF downgrades global growth forecast for this year, Ukraine's GDP forecast at 2%

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2224 views

According to the forecast, economic growth will slow down in 2025. Ukraine's GDP will grow by 2% in 2025 and by 4.5% in 2026.

IMF downgrades global growth forecast for this year, Ukraine's GDP forecast at 2%

Global economic growth is forecast to slow to 2.8% in 2025 and 3% in 2026 from 3.3% for both years in the previous forecast, while Ukraine's GDP is expected to grow by 2% in 2025 and 4.5% in 2026, according to the World Economic Outlook (WEO) for April, published by the IMF on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the baseline forecast, which includes data as of April 4, global growth is expected to be lower at 2.8 percent in 2025 and 3 percent in 2026 compared to the 3.3 percent projected for both years in the previous forecast in January.

According to the baseline forecast, growth in advanced economies will be 1.4 percent in 2025. In the United States, growth is expected to slow to 1.8 percent, 0.9 percentage point lower than the forecast in the January 2025 WEO. This is said to be due to increased uncertainty about economic policies, trade tensions, and weakening demand dynamics.

While in the euro area, economic growth will slow by 0.2 percentage point to 0.8 percent, according to the forecast.

In emerging market and developing countries, growth is said to slow to 3.7 percent in 2025 and 3.9 percent in 2026, with significant downward revisions expected for countries most affected by recent trade measures, such as China.

Global headline inflation is expected to decline slightly more slowly than expected in January, reaching 4.3 percent in 2025 and 3.6 percent in 2026, with the 2025 forecast noticeably revised upward for advanced economies and slightly downward for emerging market and developing countries.

As for Ukraine, GDP growth for 2025 is projected at 2%, for 2026 - 4.5%.

The IMF has updated the memorandum with Ukraine: there are new structural benchmarks29.03.25, 12:47 • 358524 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
China
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$66.99
Bitcoin
$90,813.60
S&P 500
$5,262.92
Tesla
$236.83
Газ TTF
$34.24
Золото
$3,442.79
Ethereum
$1,693.29