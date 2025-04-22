IMF downgrades global growth forecast for this year, Ukraine's GDP forecast at 2%

Global economic growth is forecast to slow to 2.8% in 2025 and 3% in 2026 from 3.3% for both years in the previous forecast, while Ukraine's GDP is expected to grow by 2% in 2025 and 4.5% in 2026, according to the World Economic Outlook (WEO) for April, published by the IMF on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the baseline forecast, which includes data as of April 4, global growth is expected to be lower at 2.8 percent in 2025 and 3 percent in 2026 compared to the 3.3 percent projected for both years in the previous forecast in January.

According to the baseline forecast, growth in advanced economies will be 1.4 percent in 2025. In the United States, growth is expected to slow to 1.8 percent, 0.9 percentage point lower than the forecast in the January 2025 WEO. This is said to be due to increased uncertainty about economic policies, trade tensions, and weakening demand dynamics.

While in the euro area, economic growth will slow by 0.2 percentage point to 0.8 percent, according to the forecast.

In emerging market and developing countries, growth is said to slow to 3.7 percent in 2025 and 3.9 percent in 2026, with significant downward revisions expected for countries most affected by recent trade measures, such as China.

Global headline inflation is expected to decline slightly more slowly than expected in January, reaching 4.3 percent in 2025 and 3.6 percent in 2026, with the 2025 forecast noticeably revised upward for advanced economies and slightly downward for emerging market and developing countries.

As for Ukraine, GDP growth for 2025 is projected at 2%, for 2026 - 4.5%.

