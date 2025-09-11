Inflation in August slowed to 13.2%: what's happening with clothing and food prices

$41.210.09
48.240.05
ukenru
03:15 PM • 4672 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Action: "XENA" Company Participates in EU Tenders and Plans to Expand its Fleet
02:55 PM • 12866 views
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading
Exclusive
02:49 PM • 9624 views
Thanks to Trump's leadership, Putin has started to react to something: MFA on the importance of a trilateral meeting
02:33 PM • 7754 views
Kaja Kallas predicts at least two more years of war in Ukraine
Exclusive
02:08 PM • 13984 views
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
12:34 PM • 12497 views
Zelenskyy compared drone attack on Poland to annexation of Crimea
12:15 PM • 14682 views
Russia attacked Poland so that Ukraine would not receive new air defense systems before winter - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
12:15 PM • 13427 views
Rising COVID-19 incidence: Ministry of Health explains whether mask mandate will return to Ukraine
September 11, 11:02 AM • 13554 views
NBU again kept the key policy rate at 15.5%
Exclusive
September 11, 09:51 AM • 14439 views
Finance Minister Marchenko commented on the preparation of the State Budget-2026
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
5m/s
33%
755mm
Popular news
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 21955 views
Doctors fought for the child's life for a month: a 15-year-old boy who suffered from Russian shelling died in KharkivSeptember 11, 09:38 AM • 4352 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 25573 views
F-35 "make no sense" in fighting cheap UAVs: the cost of a guided missile exceeds Russia's expenses for a "Shahed"01:02 PM • 5922 views
Szijjártó accused Ukraine of worsening relations between the two countries03:13 PM • 3498 views
Publications
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading 02:55 PM • 12866 views
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
Exclusive
02:08 PM • 13984 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 25680 views
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human historySeptember 11, 05:01 AM • 45914 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 105971 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Alexander Stubb
Donald Tusk
Péter Szijjártó
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationship02:57 PM • 3204 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 25684 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 22044 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 30890 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 95607 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
The Guardian
Shahed-136
YouTube
ChatGPT

Inflation in August slowed to 13.2%: what's happening with clothing and food prices

Kyiv • UNN

 • 654 views

In August 2025, inflation in Ukraine slowed to 13.2% year-on-year, and decreased by 0.2% month-on-month. This is due to the expansion of agricultural supply and NBU measures.

Inflation in August slowed to 13.2%: what's happening with clothing and food prices

In August 2025, inflation continued to slow down – to 13.2% year-on-year. Month-on-month, prices decreased by 0.2%. This is evidenced by data published by the State Statistics Service of Ukraine, reported by UNN.

Details

As reported by the National Bank of Ukraine, the actual inflation trajectory turned out to be lower than forecast, mainly due to the expansion of supply of agricultural products from the new harvest. Fundamental price pressure also eased under the influence of the NBU's monetary policy measures and a gradual decrease in pressure from the labor market. The trajectory of core inflation was close to the forecast.

The annual rate of increase in prices for raw food products continued to slow down – to 23.9% y/y. Prices for certain vegetables decreased year-on-year or significantly slowed down their growth rates due to higher yields than last year. The growth rates of fruit prices also began to slow down, but remained significant due to crop losses in spring due to frosts. The rates of price increases for flour and certain cereals also decreased. In contrast, the acceleration of price growth for all types of meat continued due to rising costs and a decrease in livestock.

- noted the NBU

In addition, according to the National Bank, core inflation continued to decline – to 11.4%. The rise in prices for processed products slowed down to 17.7% y/y. In particular, the growth in prices for dairy products, oil, bread, and bakery products slowed down.

The increase in the cost of non-food goods also slowed down – to 2.8% y/y. The decline in prices for clothing and footwear deepened.

Services inflation accelerated slightly – to 14.1%, which was primarily due to an increase in mobile communication tariffs. Financial services, taxi services, and health insurance also became more expensive at a faster rate. In contrast, inflation for the vast majority of other services slowed down.

NBU again kept the key policy rate at 15.5%11.09.25, 14:02 • 13554 views

The growth rates of administratively regulated prices slowed down slightly – to 10.8% y/y. This dynamic was explained by a decrease in the rate of price increases for alcoholic beverages. In contrast, the acceleration of price growth for tobacco products continued.

The growth rates of fuel prices slowed down – to 6.0%. This dynamic is due to both a slight decrease in world oil prices and the strengthening of the hryvnia against the euro.

Overall inflation has been slowing down for three consecutive months somewhat faster than expected. At the same time, the dynamics of its core component are quite close to the NBU's forecast. In the coming months, the trend of declining inflation is expected to continue. This will be facilitated primarily by the further reflection of the effects of new harvests and the NBU's measures to maintain sufficient attractiveness of hryvnia assets and the stability of the foreign exchange market.

- summarized the NBU.

Inflation in July slowed to 14.1%, with monthly deflation: what became cheaper and more expensive08.08.25, 15:29 • 2752 views

Antonina Tumanova

Economy
National Bank of Ukraine