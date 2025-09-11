$41.210.09
NBU again kept the key policy rate at 15.5%
Finance Minister Marchenko commented on the preparation of the State Budget-2026
Ministry of Economy on the new Labor Code: almost ready for submission to the Verkhovna Rada
Poland reacts to Russian drone invasion: air traffic in the east of the country restricted until winter
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human history
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
NBU again kept the key policy rate at 15.5%

The National Bank of Ukraine has once again decided to leave the key policy rate unchanged. It remains at 15.5%.

NBU again kept the key policy rate at 15.5%

  The National Bank of Ukraine maintained the key policy rate at 15.5%, explaining the need to bring inflation to the 5% target, the NBU reported on Thursday, writes UNN.  

The Board of the National Bank decided to keep the key policy rate at 15.5%. This will allow to continue maintaining appropriate monetary conditions for the stability of the foreign exchange market, controlled expectations and bringing inflation to the 5% target. The National Bank is ready to flexibly respond to changes in the distribution of risks

- reported the NBU.

The regulator explained why such a decision was made: 

1) Inflation is consolidating on a downward trajectory, but is still high. The growth rate of consumer prices has been slowing for three consecutive months – to 13.2% y/y in August.

This decrease in overall inflation was faster than the NBU predicted. At the same time, core inflation slowed down close to the forecast – to 11.4% y/y. Further inflation reduction is expected

- indicated the National Bank. 

2) According to the NBU, inflation expectations of households and financial analysts improved in August. However, the expectations of most respondent groups still remained at a double-digit level.

3) External assistance is arriving in sufficient volumes to maintain international reserves at an appropriate level and finance the budget deficit. Since the beginning of the year, Ukraine has received more than 30 billion US dollars in international financial assistance, the NBU emphasized. 

4) In recent months, the volume of public investments in term deposits and government bonds in hryvnia has increased, and net demand for foreign currency from the public has been restrained. "The NBU will continue to take measures to maintain sufficient attractiveness of hryvnia assets. This, together with maintaining a stable situation on the foreign exchange market, will contribute to the controllability of inflation expectations and further reduction of inflation," - the regulator noted.

5) The NBU indicated that the course of the full-scale war remains the main risk for inflation dynamics and economic development. The high intensity of shelling and destruction increases the risks of reducing the country's economic potential. In addition, the risks of additional budget expenditures, including for defense, have become more relevant. At the same time, positive scenarios can also be realized, primarily related to strengthening military and financial support from partners.

The NBU's July forecast, as indicated, envisages the start of the key policy rate reduction cycle in Q4 2025.

Although inflation is consolidating on a downward trajectory, pro-inflationary risks remain. The National Bank will closely monitor the development of the situation. In case of realization or intensification of pro-inflationary risks, the NBU will be ready to postpone the reduction of the key policy rate, and if necessary, take additional measures

 - summarized the regulator.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Economy
National Bank of Ukraine
Andriy Pyshnyi