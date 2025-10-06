World Day of Bullying Prevention and Doctor's Day: what else is celebrated today

Today, October 6, marks World Bullying Prevention Day and International Doctor's Day, UNN reports.

World Bullying Prevention Day

A significant number of children and adolescents worldwide face violence and bullying in schools, including cyberbullying, which negatively affects their health, well-being, and education.

World Bullying Prevention Day draws global attention to the harmful effects of bullying, which affects up to 1/3 of adolescents worldwide. This day is observed on the first Monday of October and calls on individuals, schools, and communities to stand together against bullying, promoting kindness and inclusivity.

OpenDataBot reported in May that, according to the National Police of Ukraine (NPU), 130 cases of bullying (any form of violence or humiliation by some students against others) were recorded in Ukraine during the first four months of 2025.

International Doctor's Day

Every year, on the first Monday of October, doctors in many countries celebrate International Doctor's Day. This year, this day falls on October 6.

The first Doctor's Day was celebrated in Winder, Georgia, USA, on March 30, 1933. It was initiated by Eudora Brown Almond, the wife of a prominent Georgia physician, who wanted a day to remember and honor doctors.

She chose the most reliable way to do this – sending greeting cards to all the doctors she knew and placing flowers on the graves of deceased practicing physicians. The flowers she placed on the graves of these doctors were red carnations, a flower still used today.

Ukraine celebrates International Doctor's Day along with the rest of the world. Ukrainian doctors work in extremely difficult conditions during Russia's full-scale invasion. They heroically save lives at the front and in cities after Russian shelling.

World Habitat Day

This day is observed annually on the first Monday of October and is recognized by the United Nations to reflect on the state of cities and towns, and the basic right of all to adequate shelter. The day also aims to remind the world that everyone has the power and responsibility to shape the future of cities and towns.

World Architecture Day

World Architecture Day, established by the University of Architecture in 1985, is celebrated annually on the first Monday of October.

The University of Architecture calls on architects worldwide to look beyond short-term solutions and adopt approaches that strengthen the built environment's ability to withstand, adapt, and rebuild.

Architecture must do more than just provide shelter; it must also support equality, continuity, and sustainability, especially in times of upheaval and crisis.

