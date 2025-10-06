World Day of Bullying Prevention and Doctor's Day: what else is celebrated today

$41.280.00
48.500.00
ukenru
October 5, 03:08 PM • 15390 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM • 42000 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
October 4, 11:20 PM • 63835 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM • 81592 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
October 4, 08:00 AM • 147172 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhoto
October 3, 04:00 PM • 119485 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideo
October 3, 02:35 PM • 108751 views
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 141408 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 112779 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
October 3, 10:33 AM • 49875 views
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
0m/s
96%
749mm
Popular news
Shooting near a shopping center in Vinnytsia, there is a victimOctober 5, 05:45 PM • 4390 views
Hamas agreed to hand over its weapons under international supervision, but there is a conditionOctober 5, 06:16 PM • 5576 views
A thousand people are stranded on Everest due to a powerful snowstormOctober 5, 06:38 PM • 3150 views
The enemy launched a massive missile and air strike: the General Staff reported on the situation at the frontOctober 5, 08:50 PM • 7766 views
Ukraine dominates the UK chicken egg market, causing outrage among local farmers - The Guardian10:21 PM • 3652 views
Publications
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 147181 views
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhotoOctober 3, 02:14 PM • 81189 views
From high treason to raiding: the dark side of NABU detectives' workOctober 3, 12:41 PM • 93857 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 141411 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 112782 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yurii Ihnat
Oleh Kiper
Andriy Sadovyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lviv Oblast
Zaporizhzhia
Lviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 46952 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 44627 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 119487 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 54205 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 56145 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Bild
Leopard 2

World Day of Bullying Prevention and Doctor's Day: what else is celebrated today

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

Today, October 6, the world celebrates World Day of Bullying Prevention, which draws attention to the harmful consequences of violence among teenagers, and International Doctor's Day, honoring the work of medical professionals. World Architecture Day and World Habitat Day are also celebrated on this day.

World Day of Bullying Prevention and Doctor's Day: what else is celebrated today

Today, October 6, marks World Bullying Prevention Day and International Doctor's Day, UNN reports.

World Bullying Prevention Day

A significant number of children and adolescents worldwide face violence and bullying in schools, including cyberbullying, which negatively affects their health, well-being, and education.

World Bullying Prevention Day draws global attention to the harmful effects of bullying, which affects up to 1/3 of adolescents worldwide. This day is observed on the first Monday of October and calls on individuals, schools, and communities to stand together against bullying, promoting kindness and inclusivity.

OpenDataBot reported in May that, according to the National Police of Ukraine (NPU), 130 cases of bullying (any form of violence or humiliation by some students against others) were recorded in Ukraine during the first four months of 2025.

International Doctor's Day

Every year, on the first Monday of October, doctors in many countries celebrate International Doctor's Day. This year, this day falls on October 6.

The first Doctor's Day was celebrated in Winder, Georgia, USA, on March 30, 1933. It was initiated by Eudora Brown Almond, the wife of a prominent Georgia physician, who wanted a day to remember and honor doctors.

She chose the most reliable way to do this – sending greeting cards to all the doctors she knew and placing flowers on the graves of deceased practicing physicians. The flowers she placed on the graves of these doctors were red carnations, a flower still used today.

Ukraine celebrates International Doctor's Day along with the rest of the world. Ukrainian doctors work in extremely difficult conditions during Russia's full-scale invasion. They heroically save lives at the front and in cities after Russian shelling.

Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive25.09.25, 20:19 • 31524 views

World Habitat Day

This day is observed annually on the first Monday of October and is recognized by the United Nations to reflect on the state of cities and towns, and the basic right of all to adequate shelter. The day also aims to remind the world that everyone has the power and responsibility to shape the future of cities and towns.

New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map07.08.25, 12:40 • 98876 views

World Architecture Day

World Architecture Day, established by the University of Architecture in 1985, is celebrated annually on the first Monday of October.

The University of Architecture calls on architects worldwide to look beyond short-term solutions and adopt approaches that strengthen the built environment's ability to withstand, adapt, and rebuild.

Architecture must do more than just provide shelter; it must also support equality, continuity, and sustainability, especially in times of upheaval and crisis.

Trump takes on architecture and wants to make it "beautiful again" through classics: the president brings Washington style back to government buildings29.08.25, 14:28 • 3336 views

Anna Murashko

Society
National Police of Ukraine
United Nations
United States
Ukraine