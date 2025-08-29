$41.260.06
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
06:38 AM • 24205 views
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
06:25 AM • 23979 views
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
August 29, 05:00 AM • 36617 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidy
August 28, 03:40 PM • 60265 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
August 28, 01:53 PM • 60241 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 138849 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
August 28, 01:24 PM • 69666 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
August 28, 11:21 AM • 78548 views
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
August 28, 07:27 AM • 113843 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
Exclusives
Trump takes on architecture and wants to make it "beautiful again" through classics: the president brings Washington style back to government buildings

Kyiv • UNN

 • 252 views

US President Donald Trump signed an order prioritizing classical architecture for federal buildings. This is intended to restore aesthetic standards and reflect the dignity of the American system of self-government.

Trump takes on architecture and wants to make it "beautiful again" through classics: the president brings Washington style back to government buildings

US President Donald Trump has signed an order establishing the priority of classical and traditional architecture for federal public buildings. The document's goal is to restore aesthetic standards that, in the president's opinion, better reflect the dignity, vigor, and stability of the American system of self-government. This was reported on the White House website, writes UNN.

Details

The order emphasizes that buildings should inspire citizens, be recognizable as public, and take into account regional architectural traditions. For the District of Columbia, the classical style is defined as standard, with exceptions possible only under special circumstances. Buildings in a modern modernist or brutalist style, according to Trump, are not always perceived by the public as worthy state objects.

It is time to update the policies that govern federal architecture to address these concerns and ensure that architects who design federal buildings serve their clients, the American people.

- the White House statement reads. 

The document also requires the General Services Administration (GSA) to involve architects with experience in classical and traditional architecture in design competitions and to include these criteria in project evaluations. If the chosen project differs from the desired style, the GSA Administrator must inform the president in advance and justify the choice.

The order emphasizes cost-effectiveness, accessibility for people with disabilities, and harmony with the environment as key principles for future federal projects.

Trump wants to cancel $5 billion in foreign aid, focusing among other things on $1.5 million for advertising paintings by Ukrainian women - NY Post8/29/25, 12:40 PM • 2638 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
White House
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump