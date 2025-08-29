Trump takes on architecture and wants to make it "beautiful again" through classics: the president brings Washington style back to government buildings

US President Donald Trump has signed an order establishing the priority of classical and traditional architecture for federal public buildings. The document's goal is to restore aesthetic standards that, in the president's opinion, better reflect the dignity, vigor, and stability of the American system of self-government. This was reported on the White House website, writes UNN.

Details

The order emphasizes that buildings should inspire citizens, be recognizable as public, and take into account regional architectural traditions. For the District of Columbia, the classical style is defined as standard, with exceptions possible only under special circumstances. Buildings in a modern modernist or brutalist style, according to Trump, are not always perceived by the public as worthy state objects.

It is time to update the policies that govern federal architecture to address these concerns and ensure that architects who design federal buildings serve their clients, the American people. - the White House statement reads.

The document also requires the General Services Administration (GSA) to involve architects with experience in classical and traditional architecture in design competitions and to include these criteria in project evaluations. If the chosen project differs from the desired style, the GSA Administrator must inform the president in advance and justify the choice.

The order emphasizes cost-effectiveness, accessibility for people with disabilities, and harmony with the environment as key principles for future federal projects.

