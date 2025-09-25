$41.410.03
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive

Kyiv • UNN

 • 358 views

The Cabinet of Ministers plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities. Doctors in combat zones will receive UAH 40,000, mid-level medical personnel - UAH 27,000, and junior medical personnel - UAH 18,000.

Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive

The Cabinet of Ministers plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities to UAH 40,000. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, UNN reports.

We are raising salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities. This particularly applies to Nikopol, which is under constant shelling by the Russians.

- Svyrydenko said.

According to her, for those working in combat zones:

  • doctors - UAH 40,000;
    • mid-level medical staff - UAH 27,000;
      • junior medical staff - UAH 18,000.

        In areas of possible hostilities - UAH 28,000 / 18,000 / 9,000 respectively.

        Recall

        The state will allocate a one-time payment of UAH 200,000 to each doctor who completed their internship this year and will work in rural areas and frontline territories.

        Pavlo Bashynskyi

        SocietyPoliticsHealth