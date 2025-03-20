Work at the highest level: The US is ready for decisive action in the context of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The United States is actively working to resolve issues regarding Ukraine, moving from talk to concrete action. US-Russia negotiations on ceasefire details will take place on March 23.
Currently, active work is underway at the highest level between the leaders of countries to move from talks to concrete actions regarding the situation in Ukraine. This was stated by US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce, reports UNN.
Details
According to the spokeswoman, no one is waiting for additional weeks for clarifications or new assumptions - all parties involved are actively working to resolve current issues.
We have found ourselves in this really fast environment where everything happens quickly. The good news is that the world too. We have never been closer. So there are many reasons that can determine President Putin's considerations. I don't know and I'm not going to guess what exactly. What I do know is what President Trump is doing, the tough and quick framework of what we expect in the next few days in Saudi Arabia, people who are committed to this, and that everyone is now sitting at the table to reach the same goal.
Let us remind you
The US and Russia will also hold talks on the details of a ceasefire in Ukraine - on Sunday, March 23, in Saudi Arabia. Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to the Office of the President, stated that Ukraine does not plan to participate in the US-Russia talks on Sunday in Saudi Arabia.