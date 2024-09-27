Woman's body found under rubble in Kryvyi Rih after Russian attack
Kyiv • UNN
One person was killed and five injured in the morning attack on Kryvyi Rih by the Russian Federation. The body of a woman was found under the rubble of an administrative building, and search operations are ongoing.
In Kryvyi Rih, a dead woman was found under the rubble, RMA head Serhiy Lysak said. Five people are also known to be injured, UNN reports . .
The body of a woman was found under the rubble of an administrative building in Kryvyi Rih. Thus, according to the information available, the enemy killed one person in the city this morning
According to him, five people were injured in the Russian attack. Search operations are ongoing.
