Woman's body found under rubble in Kryvyi Rih after Russian attack

In Kryvyi Rih, a dead woman was found under the rubble, RMA head Serhiy Lysak said. Five people are also known to be injured, UNN reports . .

The body of a woman was found under the rubble of an administrative building in Kryvyi Rih. Thus, according to the information available, the enemy killed one person in the city this morning - Lysak wrote on Telegram.

According to him, five people were injured in the Russian attack. Search operations are ongoing.



Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih: aftermath shown