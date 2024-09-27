Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih: aftermath shown

Rescuers continue emergency rescue operations in Kryvyi Rih after the Russian attack, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Friday and showed photos of the aftermath, UNN reports.

Details

"There are probably still people under the rubble. Rescuers continue rescue operations," the statement said.

According to the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA, Serhiy Lysak, 23 private houses and three nine-story buildings in Kryvyi Rih were damaged in addition to the administrative building. There is also an educational institution. More than eight dozen cars were damaged. Of these, 8 are official vehicles.

Addendum

Earlier, it was reported that the number of victims of the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih had increased to 5 people.