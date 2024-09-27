Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih: aftermath shown

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 82538 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 105378 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 170009 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 139487 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 144048 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139376 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 183514 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112107 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173939 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104769 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 101434 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 111229 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 113344 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 57491 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 63886 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 170019 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 183517 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173943 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 201301 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 190184 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142552 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142525 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 147194 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138586 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155422 views
Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih: aftermath shown

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13414 views

Emergency and rescue operations continue in Kryvyi Rih after the Russian attack. An administrative building, 23 private houses, 3 nine-story buildings, an educational institution and more than 80 cars were damaged. The number of victims has increased to 5.

Rescuers continue emergency rescue operations in Kryvyi Rih after the Russian attack, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Friday and showed photos of the aftermath, UNN reports.

Details

"There are probably still people under the rubble. Rescuers continue rescue operations," the statement said.

According to the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA, Serhiy Lysak, 23 private houses and three nine-story buildings in Kryvyi Rih were damaged in addition to the administrative building. There is also an educational institution. More than eight dozen cars were damaged. Of these, 8 are official vehicles.

Addendum

Earlier, it was reported that the number of victims of the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih had increased to 5 people.

Julia Shramko

War
dnipropetrovsk-oblastDnipropetrovsk Oblast
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kryvyi-rihKryvyi Rih

