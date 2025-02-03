Woman rescued from rubble of boarding school in Suja after Russian airstrike - military commandant's office

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 43090 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 75870 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 104169 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107376 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125871 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102809 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 131275 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103644 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113356 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116950 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Woman rescued from rubble of boarding school in Suja after Russian airstrike - military commandant's office

Woman rescued from rubble of boarding school in Suja after Russian airstrike - military commandant's office

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28453 views

Rescuers unblocked a living woman from the rubble of a boarding school in Suzha that was attacked by Russians. After the first strike, Russia struck again and used FPV drones to obstruct the rescue operation.

A woman was rescued from the rubble of a boarding school in Suzha, Kursk region, which was attacked by Russians last night. She is alive. This was announced by the press officer of the temporary military commandant's office on Russian territory Oleksiy Dmytrashkivsky during a telethon, UNN reports.

Last night we unblocked a woman who was under the panels. She is alive and well. She was taken to a medical facility. She feels well, she is not in intensive care

- Dmytrashkivsky said.

He also said that on February 1, after a direct hit on a boarding school in Suzha, Russian aviation launched another strike with KABs within 300 meters.

"They realized that people would be taken away, that people would be near the boarding school. That's why they struck again. After the second strike, the Russian army started using fiber-optic FPV drones, covering the boarding school yard with explosives and thus preventing people from working to rescue those who were left under the rubble," Dmytrashkivsky said.

Addendum

On February 1, the Russian army conducted air strikes on a boarding school in the town of Sudzha in Kursk region.

As previously reported, 84 civilians were rescued and 4 people were killed as a result of the strike on the boarding school in Suja.

Air Force releases evidence of Russian attack on boarding school in Suja02.02.25, 02:07 • 32423 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the Russian bombing of a boarding school in Suzha, comparing it to Russia's actions in Chechnya and Syria, as well as in Ukraine.

russia "switched arrows" for its attack on the boarding school in suja.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

