Woman rescued from rubble of boarding school in Suja after Russian airstrike - military commandant's office

A woman was rescued from the rubble of a boarding school in Suzha, Kursk region, which was attacked by Russians last night. She is alive. This was announced by the press officer of the temporary military commandant's office on Russian territory Oleksiy Dmytrashkivsky during a telethon, UNN reports.

Last night we unblocked a woman who was under the panels. She is alive and well. She was taken to a medical facility. She feels well, she is not in intensive care - Dmytrashkivsky said.

He also said that on February 1, after a direct hit on a boarding school in Suzha, Russian aviation launched another strike with KABs within 300 meters.

"They realized that people would be taken away, that people would be near the boarding school. That's why they struck again. After the second strike, the Russian army started using fiber-optic FPV drones, covering the boarding school yard with explosives and thus preventing people from working to rescue those who were left under the rubble," Dmytrashkivsky said.

Addendum

On February 1, the Russian army conducted air strikes on a boarding school in the town of Sudzha in Kursk region.

As previously reported, 84 civilians were rescued and 4 people were killed as a result of the strike on the boarding school in Suja.

Air Force releases evidence of Russian attack on boarding school in Suja

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the Russian bombing of a boarding school in Suzha, comparing it to Russia's actions in Chechnya and Syria, as well as in Ukraine.

russia "switched arrows" for its attack on the boarding school in suja.