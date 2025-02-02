Air Force releases evidence of Russian attack on boarding school in Suja

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28
February 28, 05:35 AM

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures
February 28, 05:48 AM

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets
February 28, 07:13 AM

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
03:20 PM

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
02:48 PM

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea
February 26, 05:09 PM

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
Air Force releases evidence of Russian attack on boarding school in Suja

Air Force releases evidence of Russian attack on boarding school in Suja

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32423 views

Russian aviation strikes a boarding school in Suzha, Kursk region, Russia, where 86 civilians were staying. The attack killed 4 people and seriously injured 4 others.

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces released screenshots from the Virage Tablet system with the flight path of a Russian guided aerial bomb in Suzha, Kursk region, Russia. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram, UNN writes.

At about 18.00 on February 01, 2025, Russian aviation struck with a guided aerial bomb at a place of temporary residence of civilians (7 Lenina Street, SUJA, Russia) - a three-story building of a former boarding school with 86 local civilians and a National Police of Ukraine station with 4 police officers,

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the central part of the building was destroyed as a result of the strike. As of 21.00, 4 dead, 4 seriously wounded and about 80 civilians were found unharmed. The seriously wounded were evacuated to stabilization centers for medical care and further evacuation to a hospital.

Image

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces also noted that bombing civilians is a signature of Russian criminals! Even when the civilians are local residents, Russians.

Traditionally, numerous Russian publicists blame Ukraine for the attack. This will not work! There is indisputable evidence and results of objective control that the strike was carried out by Russian tactical aviation," the Ukrainian Air Force summarized.

Recall

As a result of the strike on the boarding school in Suzha, 84 civilians were rescued, 4 people were killed. Another 4 victims are in serious condition and are being evacuated to medical facilities in Ukraine.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Contact us about advertising