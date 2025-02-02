The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces released screenshots from the Virage Tablet system with the flight path of a Russian guided aerial bomb in Suzha, Kursk region, Russia. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram, UNN writes.

At about 18.00 on February 01, 2025, Russian aviation struck with a guided aerial bomb at a place of temporary residence of civilians (7 Lenina Street, SUJA, Russia) - a three-story building of a former boarding school with 86 local civilians and a National Police of Ukraine station with 4 police officers, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the central part of the building was destroyed as a result of the strike. As of 21.00, 4 dead, 4 seriously wounded and about 80 civilians were found unharmed. The seriously wounded were evacuated to stabilization centers for medical care and further evacuation to a hospital.

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces also noted that bombing civilians is a signature of Russian criminals! Even when the civilians are local residents, Russians.

Traditionally, numerous Russian publicists blame Ukraine for the attack. This will not work! There is indisputable evidence and results of objective control that the strike was carried out by Russian tactical aviation," the Ukrainian Air Force summarized.

Recall

As a result of the strike on the boarding school in Suzha, 84 civilians were rescued, 4 people were killed. Another 4 victims are in serious condition and are being evacuated to medical facilities in Ukraine.