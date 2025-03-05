Woltz had a phone conversation with Yermak: they discussed the place and date of the negotiations
White House advisor Mike Woltz had a phone conversation with Andriy Yermak regarding the date, place, and team for the negotiations. The parties discussed confidence-building measures that they plan to convey to the Russian side.
White House National Security Advisor Mike Waltz had a phone conversation with the head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak. This was reported by the President of Ukraine's advisor Dmytro Lytvyn, as reported by UNN.
I finished a phone conversation with my Ukrainian colleague. We talked about the date, place, and negotiation team. Today and yesterday were a positive step forward to say - we will be negotiating for peace and we are already talking about confidence-building measures, which we will then pass on to the Russians and protest that side. This will be tough diplomacy, but both sides need to be involved. I think we are moving in a positive direction now
Advisor to the Head of State Dmytro Lytvyn confirmed that Waltz's interlocutor was Andriy Yermak.
Context
On March 4, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine is ready to sit down at the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring about reliable peace. He also noted the efforts of U.S. President Donald Trump and added that "the time has come to do everything right".
Zelensky also emphasized that Ukraine is ready to work quickly to end the war, and the first steps could be the release of prisoners and an immediate ceasefire in the sky.
On March 5, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he received an important letter from President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, which, in particular, indicates that Ukraine is ready to sit down at the negotiating table and sign an agreement on minerals.