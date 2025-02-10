Wives and children of the fallen defenders presented paintings created in memory of their loved ones

Kyiv hosted the sixth music and poetry festival "We Must Live" to honor the memory of the fallen defenders of the Russian-Ukrainian war, UNN reports.

Details

The event brought together more than 100 families from different regions who lost their loved ones in the war. The festival featured 160 paintings, as well as several books written by the wives and children of the soldiers as a symbol of their unbreakable strength and memory. The children had the opportunity to take part in a drawing workshop and express their feelings through art, watch a concert and the movie "Somewhere There Was a Shooter" about children born after the death of their parents. The funds raised will be used to buy a car for the 57th Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Today, almost 6,000 families of the fallen are members of the Must Live community. Its story began with Oksana Borkun, the wife of the fallen defender Volodymyr Hunko. He had been fighting since 2014, went through the hell of the Ilovaisk cauldron, and was held captive. After his demobilization in 2016, he gave gifts to the children of his fallen comrades every year on St. Nicholas Day.

"We do not just honor the memory, we remember. After all, remembering the dead means remembering, hugging, laughing, crying," comments Oksana Borkun, head of the community "We Must Live.

Philanthropists have also joined the Must Live community of families of fallen defenders. In particular, the MHP-Community Charitable Foundation sends gifts to children who have lost their parents due to the full-scale war as part of the MHP Next Door program. "Every picture, every page of a book, every line of a poem is a voice of love, memory and strength. Our Foundation, as part of the MHP Next Door program, together with the Charitable Foundation "We Must Live", supports the children of fallen soldiers. Because gifts are not just things, but a reminder that an angelic father or angelic mother is nearby.

Help

"MHP Next Door is a program of individualized support and comprehensive assistance to military personnel, veterans and their families. The program supports military personnel, veterans and their families during their service and after returning from the war: humanitarian aid to military units; medical examination, treatment and rehabilitation; legal and psychological support; social reintegration; professional adaptation and inclusive sports activities.

"MHP for Communities is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that was launched in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. The geography of its activities includes 13 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the regions of hostilities, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.