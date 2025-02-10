Wives and children of the fallen defenders presented paintings created in memory of their loved ones

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 45964 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 92748 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 102480 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 117697 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100461 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 125537 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102630 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113234 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116854 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 159426 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 103591 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 96533 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 67861 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 106863 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 101107 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 117697 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 125537 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 159426 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 149699 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 181876 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 101107 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 106863 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136888 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138693 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166621 views
Wives and children of the fallen defenders presented paintings created in memory of their loved ones

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29350 views

The sixth music and poetry festival brought together more than 100 families of fallen soldiers and presented 160 paintings. The funds raised will be used to buy a car for the 57th Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Kyiv hosted the sixth music and poetry festival "We Must Live" to honor the memory of the fallen defenders of the Russian-Ukrainian war, UNN reports.

Details

The event brought together more than 100 families from different regions who lost their loved ones in the war. The festival featured 160 paintings, as well as several books written by the wives and children of the soldiers as a symbol of their unbreakable strength and memory. The children had the opportunity to take part in a drawing workshop and express their feelings through art, watch a concert and the movie "Somewhere There Was a Shooter" about children born after the death of their parents. The funds raised will be used to buy a car for the 57th Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Today, almost 6,000 families of the fallen are members of the Must Live community. Its story began with Oksana Borkun, the wife of the fallen defender Volodymyr Hunko. He had been fighting since 2014, went through the hell of the Ilovaisk cauldron, and was held captive. After his demobilization in 2016, he gave gifts to the children of his fallen comrades every year on St. Nicholas Day.

"We do not just honor the memory, we remember. After all, remembering the dead means remembering, hugging, laughing, crying," comments Oksana Borkun, head of the community "We Must Live.

Philanthropists have also joined the Must Live community of families of fallen defenders. In particular, the MHP-Community Charitable Foundation sends gifts to children who have lost their parents due to the full-scale war as part of the MHP Next Door program. "Every picture, every page of a book, every line of a poem is a voice of love, memory and strength. Our Foundation, as part of the MHP Next Door program, together with the Charitable Foundation "We Must Live", supports the children of fallen soldiers. Because gifts are not just things, but a reminder that an angelic father or angelic mother is nearby.

Help

"MHP Next Door is a program of individualized support and comprehensive assistance to military personnel, veterans and their families. The program supports military personnel, veterans and their families during their service and after returning from the war: humanitarian aid to military units; medical examination, treatment and rehabilitation; legal and psychological support; social reintegration; professional adaptation and inclusive sports activities.

"MHP for Communities is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that was launched in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. The geography of its activities includes 13 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the regions of hostilities, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.  

Lilia Podolyak

Society
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
facebookFacebook
kyivKyiv

