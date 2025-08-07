Witkoff to discuss results of his meeting with Putin with allies

US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff will hold a video conference with representatives of Ukraine and Europe to share details of negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and the possibility of a meeting between Donald Trump and the Kremlin leader. This is reported by UNN with reference to Axios.

Details

According to the publication, citing two of its sources, "White House envoy Steve Witkoff plans to hold a video conference on Thursday with high-ranking officials from Ukraine, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, and Great Britain to inform them about his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and discuss further actions, including a possible Trump-Putin summit."

Addition

Trump had previously promised a tougher policy towards Russia, but after meeting with Steve Witkoff, who spoke with Putin, he began talking about "progress" and a possible meeting with the Kremlin leader. Meanwhile, the Kremlin confirmed its interest in meeting with Trump but questioned the format with Zelensky's participation.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that he would meet with Putin only if the Russian dictator also met with Zelensky.

Earlier, UNN wrote that Zelensky stated that today, August 7, a conversation between security advisors of Ukraine and other European countries should take place, during which a representative of US President Donald Trump will also be present.