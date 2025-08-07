Witkoff to discuss results of his meeting with Putin with allies

$41.610.07
48.290.19
ukenru
Exclusive
03:56 PM • 42875 views
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines listPhoto
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 43332 views
"Anti-state decision": VRU Committee on National Security called for the cancellation of the State Aviation Service's transfer of Mi-8 powers to a foreign company
Exclusive
August 7, 12:15 PM • 99823 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
August 7, 11:55 AM • 100223 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
August 7, 09:40 AM • 92000 views
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
August 7, 09:15 AM • 139490 views
TCR will be obliged to wear body cameras from September 1 - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
August 7, 08:14 AM • 73775 views
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
August 7, 06:56 AM • 46912 views
Organized torture of journalist Roshchyna: head of pre-trial detention center in Taganrog заочно notified of suspicionVideo
August 6, 10:17 PM • 46028 views
"There is a very high probability that it will be so": Trump on meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 6, 05:38 PM • 56583 views
Discussed what was voiced in Moscow: Zelenskyy spoke with Trump and European leaders
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
1m/s
64%
756mm
Popular news
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 115301 views
Ukraine plans to withdraw from another CIS agreement: this time - on the crediting of work experienceAugust 7, 11:42 AM • 46487 views
Protecting the interests of pharma giants instead of patients: how MP Kuzminykh promotes the "Darnytsia" line under the guise of caring for UkrainiansPhotoAugust 7, 12:43 PM • 88922 views
Contenders for the Young Player of the Year trophy have been announced: who is on the list?Photo01:59 PM • 68128 views
Ministers are proposed to be dismissed by councils based on interpellation: a bill has been registered in parliament04:51 PM • 11836 views
Publications
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines listPhoto
Exclusive
03:56 PM • 42882 views
Contenders for the Young Player of the Year trophy have been announced: who is on the list?Photo01:59 PM • 68203 views
Protecting the interests of pharma giants instead of patients: how MP Kuzminykh promotes the "Darnytsia" line under the guise of caring for UkrainiansPhotoAugust 7, 12:43 PM • 89002 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
August 7, 12:15 PM • 99826 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
August 7, 11:55 AM • 100225 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Joe Biden
Sam Altman
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Zakarpattia Oblast
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 115353 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 135951 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 144717 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 135711 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 146032 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
ChatGPT
Brent Crude
MIM-104 Patriot
The New York Times

Witkoff to discuss results of his meeting with Putin with allies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1322 views

US President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff will hold a video conference with representatives of Ukraine and Europe. He will share details of his negotiations with Vladimir Putin and discuss a possible meeting between Trump and the Kremlin leader.

Witkoff to discuss results of his meeting with Putin with allies

US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff will hold a video conference with representatives of Ukraine and Europe to share details of negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and the possibility of a meeting between Donald Trump and the Kremlin leader. This is reported by UNN with reference to Axios.

Details

According to the publication, citing two of its sources, "White House envoy Steve Witkoff plans to hold a video conference on Thursday with high-ranking officials from Ukraine, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, and Great Britain to inform them about his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and discuss further actions, including a possible Trump-Putin summit."

Addition

Trump had previously promised a tougher policy towards Russia, but after meeting with Steve Witkoff, who spoke with Putin, he began talking about "progress" and a possible meeting with the Kremlin leader. Meanwhile, the Kremlin confirmed its interest in meeting with Trump but questioned the format with Zelensky's participation.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that he would meet with Putin only if the Russian dictator also met with Zelensky.

Earlier, UNN wrote that Zelensky stated that today, August 7, a conversation between security advisors of Ukraine and other European countries should take place, during which a representative of US President Donald Trump will also be present. 

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
Steve Witkoff
White House
Donald Trump
Finland
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine