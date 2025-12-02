Before negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner were treated to dinner. According to Russian media, the US representatives were taken to a Michelin-starred restaurant, UNN reports.

Details

According to Russian media, Witkoff and Kushner dined in the company of Russian dictator's representative Kirill Dmitriev.

Propagandists note that the dinner took place in one of Moscow's restaurants, which was awarded a Michelin star in 2022.

Earlier

A plane carrying, presumably, US President Donald Trump's special envoy Stephen Witkoff, a participant in peace talks on Russia's war against Ukraine, landed in Moscow. The Kremlin announced a meeting between Kremlin head Vladimir Putin and Witkoff and another US negotiator, American President's son-in-law Jared Kushner, for the evening.

Witkoff's plane landed in Moscow: the Kremlin announced a meeting with Putin in the evening