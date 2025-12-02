$42.340.08
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
11:54 AM • 15025 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 16111 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
10:36 AM • 13403 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
10:08 AM • 15583 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM • 48802 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 47802 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM • 58740 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 49287 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 45162 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Witkoff and Kushner were taken to a Michelin-starred restaurant for lunch before meeting with Putin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

Before negotiations with Putin, US President's special representative Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner had lunch at a Michelin-starred restaurant in Moscow. The lunch took place in the company of Russian dictator's representative Kirill Dmitriev.

Witkoff and Kushner were taken to a Michelin-starred restaurant for lunch before meeting with Putin

Before negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner were treated to dinner. According to Russian media, the US representatives were taken to a Michelin-starred restaurant, UNN reports.

Details

According to Russian media, Witkoff and Kushner dined in the company of Russian dictator's representative Kirill Dmitriev.

Propagandists note that the dinner took place in one of Moscow's restaurants, which was awarded a Michelin star in 2022.

Earlier

A plane carrying, presumably, US President Donald Trump's special envoy Stephen Witkoff, a participant in peace talks on Russia's war against Ukraine, landed in Moscow. The Kremlin announced a meeting between Kremlin head Vladimir Putin and Witkoff and another US negotiator, American President's son-in-law Jared Kushner, for the evening.

Witkoff's plane landed in Moscow: the Kremlin announced a meeting with Putin in the evening02.12.25, 13:00 • 2146 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineNews of the World
Russian propaganda
US Elections
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine