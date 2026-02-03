Witkoff and Kushner to arrive in Abu Dhabi for talks with Russia and Ukraine - White House

White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt said that US President's special envoy Stephen Witkoff and Jared Kushner will travel to Abu Dhabi for talks with Russia and Ukraine, reports UNN.

The President continues to actively pursue diplomatic efforts to end this war. That is why special envoys Witkoff and Jared Kushner will be in Abu Dhabi tomorrow for another round of trilateral talks. I would note that the trilateral talks that took place last week or the week before are historic. Never before have all three of our countries been able to truly sit down at the negotiating table to move forward on the path to peace. - said Leavitt.

She added that Witkoff, Jared, and President Trump made the impossible possible when it came to peace in the Middle East, adding that she "knows they are striving to do the same with regard to the Russian-Ukrainian war."

