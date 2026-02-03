Witkoff and Kushner to arrive in Abu Dhabi for talks with Russia and Ukraine - White House

$42.970.16
Trump not surprised by Russia's attack on Ukraine tonight - White House
06:25 PM • 5246 views
Russia responded with a record number of ballistic missiles to Trump's request: Zelenskyy awaits US reaction after Russian strikes on energy infrastructure
04:50 PM • 10464 views
NATO Secretary General Rutte visited Kyiv's thermal power plant, which Russia attacked overnightPhoto
Exclusive
04:41 PM • 11919 views
Three levels of pensions instead of one: how the state wants to change the system and who will pay for it
04:33 PM • 10640 views
Senator Graham urged Trump to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles after a new massive Russian attack
February 3, 11:49 AM • 19046 views
"Every such strike by Russia confirms - they don't take diplomacy seriously": Zelenskyy stated that the work of the negotiating team will be adjusted
Exclusive
February 3, 11:48 AM • 26946 views
Forced mobilization of foreigners: the Verkhovna Rada defense committee commented on the likelihood of involving citizens of other countries in the army
February 3, 11:19 AM • 16223 views
Over 98% of GDP: Ukraine's public debt exceeded UAH 9 trillion - Ministry of FinancePhoto
February 3, 09:22 AM • 24034 views
General Staff confirms FPV training center and enemy electronic warfare station hit
Exclusive
February 3, 09:16 AM • 34165 views
"Massive strike on Ukraine is Russian preparation for negotiations": Verkhovna Rada defense committee reacted to the night enemy attack
Second round of talks in Abu Dhabi: Peskov revealed who is part of the Russian delegationFebruary 3, 10:54 AM • 11740 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk admitted that the reality show "The Bachelor" did not meet his expectationsPhotoFebruary 3, 11:58 AM • 18065 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline group02:17 PM • 18989 views
Liliia Rebryk showed how her daughter does gymnasticsPhoto02:20 PM • 10466 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"02:37 PM • 17038 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"02:37 PM • 17082 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline group02:17 PM • 19037 views
Violations of military personnel's rights: where and with what complaints to turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 60943 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 70063 views
Eurovision 2026 National Selection Final: when to watch and how to support your favoriteFebruary 2, 05:09 PM • 53803 views
"More to come, but no children": Osadcha and Horbunov on nine years of marriage06:03 PM • 2888 views
Monokate surprised with a new look: Kateryna Pavlenko became a platinum blonde before the National Selection for "Eurovision-2026"Video04:57 PM • 3826 views
Liliia Rebryk showed how her daughter does gymnasticsPhoto02:20 PM • 10491 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk admitted that the reality show "The Bachelor" did not meet his expectationsPhotoFebruary 3, 11:58 AM • 18097 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-13" was denied marriage registration: the reason is knownPhotoFebruary 2, 07:01 PM • 31268 views
Witkoff and Kushner to arrive in Abu Dhabi for talks with Russia and Ukraine - White House

Kyiv • UNN

 • 284 views

US President's special envoy Stephen Witkoff and Jared Kushner will travel to Abu Dhabi for talks with Russia and Ukraine. The talks aim to promote peace.

Witkoff and Kushner to arrive in Abu Dhabi for talks with Russia and Ukraine - White House

White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt said that US President's special envoy Stephen Witkoff and Jared Kushner will travel to Abu Dhabi for talks with Russia and Ukraine, reports UNN.

The President continues to actively pursue diplomatic efforts to end this war. That is why special envoys Witkoff and Jared Kushner will be in Abu Dhabi tomorrow for another round of trilateral talks. I would note that the trilateral talks that took place last week or the week before are historic. Never before have all three of our countries been able to truly sit down at the negotiating table to move forward on the path to peace.

- said Leavitt.

Kremlin confirmed new round of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia on February 4-5 in Abu Dhabi02.02.26, 12:29 • 9536 views

She added that Witkoff, Jared, and President Trump made the impossible possible when it came to peace in the Middle East, adding that she "knows they are striving to do the same with regard to the Russian-Ukrainian war."

Recall

US President's special envoy Stephen Witkoff will travel to Abu Dhabi for talks with Russia and Ukraine. He will also meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"01.02.26, 13:12 • 55520 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
White House
Abu Dhabi
Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
United States
Ukraine