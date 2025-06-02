Without lasting security for Ukraine, there will be no peace - Rutte
Kyiv • UNN
NATO Secretary General stated that peace is impossible without lasting security for Ukraine. Support for Ukraine to win the war will be discussed at the summit in Vilnius.
The Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) stated that there will be no peace without Ukraine's long-term security.
Rutte said this at the beginning of the summit of the Bucharest Nine and Nordic countries, which is taking place in Vilnius, writes UNN.
Details
There will be no peace without Ukraine's long-term security. We must stop this brutal war and help Ukraine stop aggression in the future
Rutte also added that a meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine will take place this week.
This week we are meeting with the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine, chaired by the German side
Recall
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that the issue of Ukraine will be discussed during today's summit of the Bucharest Nine and Nordic countries to ensure that Kyiv has everything it needs to continue the fight and be able to bring the war started by the Russian Federation to an end.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the capital of Lithuania to participate in the summit of the Bucharest Nine and Nordic countries.