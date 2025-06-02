$41.530.00
Today is the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul: latest news
06:58 AM • 32099 views

Today is the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul: latest news

06:01 AM • 86407 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

June 1, 02:33 PM • 111856 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 174508 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 196799 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

June 1, 11:01 AM • 115532 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

June 1, 04:00 AM • 250887 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

May 31, 04:00 PM • 182381 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 01:12 PM • 123676 views

The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum

May 31, 12:42 PM • 108559 views

Summer will come to Ukraine with rain and heat up to 30°

Without lasting security for Ukraine, there will be no peace - Rutte

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1052 views

NATO Secretary General stated that peace is impossible without lasting security for Ukraine. Support for Ukraine to win the war will be discussed at the summit in Vilnius.

Without lasting security for Ukraine, there will be no peace - Rutte

The Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) stated that there will be no peace without Ukraine's long-term security.

Rutte said this at the beginning of the summit of the Bucharest Nine and Nordic countries, which is taking place in Vilnius, writes UNN.

Details

There will be no peace without Ukraine's long-term security. We must stop this brutal war and help Ukraine stop aggression in the future

 - Rutte assured. 

Rutte also added that a meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine will take place this week.

This week we are meeting with the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine, chaired by the German side

- Rutte reminded.

Recall

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that the issue of Ukraine will be discussed during today's summit of the Bucharest Nine and Nordic countries to ensure that Kyiv has everything it needs to continue the fight and be able to bring the war started by the Russian Federation to an end.

 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the capital of Lithuania to participate in the summit of the Bucharest Nine and Nordic countries. 

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Politics
Mark Rutte
NATO
Vilnius
Lithuania
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
